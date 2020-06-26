MJTC Awarded Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) has received an NEA Art Works grant in the amount of $16,000 for Chanukah in the Dark, a new play by Hayley Finn commissioned by MJTC.

This funding will support the hiring of a composer to add songs to the show and ready the production for its world premiere next year. Originally anticipated to be onstage in December 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show will now have its world premiere in 2021.


