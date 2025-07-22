MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS To Return To Minneapolis In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to Minneapolis for one night only on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.). The appearance marks the 40th anniversary of what is now the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

Founder and Grammy Award winner Chip Davis reflected on the milestone, saying, “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, 40 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition.”

Since the release of that first album, Davis has sold more than 41 million albums, including over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Mannheim Steamroller’s signature holiday sound has become a seasonal favorite, with the group’s recordings consistently appearing atop Billboard’s Seasonal Chart.

The 2025 tour will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday catalog, enhanced by a dazzling multimedia experience. A 15-piece ensemble will perform on more than 20 instruments in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce the tour with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Ticketing Information

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at HennepinArts.org.

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

About Mannheim Steamroller and Chip Davis

Chip Davis is the founder of American Gramaphone, one of the largest independent record labels in the industry. Widely credited with launching the New Age music category, Davis has released 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum, and 4 platinum records. His innovative blend of 18th-century instrumental rock, paired with groundbreaking holiday albums, revolutionized Christmas music production and marketing.

Davis also develops lifestyle products and audio technology through mannheimsteamroller.com, including offerings used in institutions like the Mayo Clinic.

For more information on the 2025 tour and Mannheim Steamroller’s full line of products and recordings, visit mannheimsteamroller.com.