Lyric Theatre Presents THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON

The Lyric Players presents "The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon" on Zoom! The performances take place December 12-15.

Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. Can disguises help royalty and/or movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave? Will evil city slickers destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms? Isn't it a little creepy for a meet-cute to depend on one person being in a coma? Grab a hot chocolate and your favorite friend to find out in this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.

Tickets must be purchased, in advance, 2 days before your scheduled show.

Purchase tickets here.

Check out a trailer for the show below!

