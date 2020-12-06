Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Theatre Presents THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON

Article Pixel

The performances take place December 12-15.

Dec. 6, 2020  

The Lyric Players presents "The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon" on Zoom! The performances take place December 12-15.

Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. Can disguises help royalty and/or movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave? Will evil city slickers destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms? Isn't it a little creepy for a meet-cute to depend on one person being in a coma? Grab a hot chocolate and your favorite friend to find out in this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.

Tickets must be purchased, in advance, 2 days before your scheduled show.

Purchase tickets here.

Check out a trailer for the show below!


Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The American Theatre Wing Hosts a Webinar 'Strategy Savvy - A Look Inside Theatre Content Creation'
  • VIDEO: TDF Hosts a Virtual Town Hall on Accessibility and the New Normal
  • VIDEO: Play At Home Creators Discuss The Project
  • VIDEO: American Theatre Wing Hosts Webinar on Theatre Fundraising Through Virtual Doors