Locally Grown Theatre Will Perform AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

Locally Grown Theatre invites audiences to experience the original Amazing Race with its high-energy, outdoor production of Around the World in 80 Days. This fast-paced, family-friendly theatrical adventure is inspired by the classic Jules Verne novel, adapted by Mark Brown, and promises big laughs, bold characters, and nonstop surprises.

Join fearless explorer Phileas Fogg and his quick-witted servant Passepartout as they race against time to circle the globe in just 80 days. Along the way, they battle delays, cross continents, and dodge a determined detective who’s hot on their trail — all while encountering an outrageous cast of characters from around the world.

In a true showcase of theatrical talent, the production features a cast of just 8 actors who seamlessly take on over 35 different roles, transforming with lightning speed and brilliant comedic timing.

This show is a whirlwind of comedy, clever storytelling, and creative staging that’s perfect for an evening in the park.

Performance Schedule:

July 11–13 at Dodge Nature Center’s Shepard Farm



July 17 at The Grove United Methodist Church, Cottage Grove



July 19–20 at Cottage Grove City Hall Amphitheater

(No performance on July 18)



All shows begin at 7:00 PM and are FREE to attend. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an unforgettable night of theatre under the sky. Tips and donations are appreciated and support local arts programming. In case of rain, weather-related updates will be posted on Locally Grown Theatre’s social media: @LocallyGrownTheatre

Comments

