Latté Da Accepting Applications for $20k Next Generation Commission in Support of BIPOC and Women Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Latté Da has announced it is accepting applications through October 15, 2025, for its NEXT Generation Commission, an opportunity that supports the creation and development of new musical theater projects by individual artists or teams including women and BIPOC artists. In addition to the $20,000 commission awarded to the individual artist or creative team, the project will receive creative and developmental support over an 18-month period, including two developmental workshops totaling a minimum of 50 hours.

“It’s clear to us that if it is our goal to create musical theater that is reflective of our communities, we need to create more pathways for BIPOC and women artists,” states Director of New Work, Elissa Adams. “The NEXT Generation Commission is designed to seek out those voices and provide them with the support necessary for their talents to be recognized and nurtured and their stories to be told.”

The NEXT Generation Commission builds on Latté Da’s celebrated commitment to nurturing new work.

Since its founding in 1998 by Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein and Music Director, Denise Prosek, creating and premiering new work has been a part of Latté Da’s DNA. Latté Da has premiered 17 new musicals, 17 area premieres and, since 2020, has supported the development of 25 new musicals, operas, and plays with music. It also supports the development of new music theater through its annual NEXT Festival. New musicals supported in the NEXT Festival include: Goddess by Saheem Ali, Jocelyn Bioh and Michael Thurber (NEXT 2017), Gun and Powder by Angelica Cheri and Ross Baum (NEXT 2018) and Scotland, PA by Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick (NEXT 2022). Past recipients of the NEXT Generation Commission include Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, and The Kilbanes (Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses) (2020); Bethany Brinton, Crystal Manich, and Celeste Moreno (2022); and Jay Adana (2024).

Artists interested in applying for the NEXT Generation Commission should visit www.latteda.org/next generation-commission for complete submission details. The application deadline is October 15, 2025.