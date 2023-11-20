Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE SHOW Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Wojtanowicz - MUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush 38%

Lori Dokken - WOMEN ON THE MOON - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 12%

Ein Schwab - DR. JAY'S CABARET - Crooners Supper Club 10%

Jennifer Eckes - JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD - Bryant Lake Bowl 10%

Joyann Parker - PATSY CLINE - Crooners Supper Club 9%

Susy Killeen - DR. JAY'S CABARET - kj's hideaway 6%

Josh Carson, Emily Dussault and Leslie Vincent - TWEE AF: THIS SHOW WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE - Bryant Lake Bowl 4%

Mistress Ginger - LOOKING FOR LIZA - Crooners Supper Club 4%

Aja Parham - THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS - Songbook Live 3%

Emily Fury Daly - FURIOUS - No Name Bar, Winona 3%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Crooners Supper Club 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Haider - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

Maeve Mellen - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Maggie Koller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 6%

Alison Solomon - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 6%

Kyle Weiler - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 5%

Kelly Nelson - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Kyle Weiler - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Ann Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Kirstin Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Jenessa Iverson - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Joey Miller - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Marley Ritchie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Stephanie Anne Bertumen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Laura Mahler - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Michael Terrell Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Chris Adam - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Heather Fisher - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Madi Nelson - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Stephanie Hamilton - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 2%

Delaney Hunter - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Halle Audette - THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 2%

Allyson Richert/Ben Bakken - PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 2%

Mason Tyer - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

Michael Terrell Brown - THE WEDDING SINGER - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 11%

Jen Kroshus - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

Mathew LeFebvre - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 7%

A. Emily Heaney - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

Jen Kroshus - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 6%

Laura Wacker-Hansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 5%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 5%

Christy Branham - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Rich Hamson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 3%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

John Merritt - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Carol Shukle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Jessica Moore - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Mary Wellman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Christa Ludwig - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Christy Branham - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Meghan Kent - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Sarah Christenson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Carol Shukle - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Bronson Talcott - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Trevor Bowen - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 2%

John Merritt - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Dance Production

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 20%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 18%

FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 18%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 9%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 9%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 8%

GREAT GATSBY - Collide 6%

THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Peter Rothstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 11%

Christopher Teipner - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

Kelsie Balon Peck - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 7%

Braylon Lane - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Vanessa Brooke Agnes - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

SARNA LAPINE - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Vanessa M. H. Powers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

Rob Sutherland - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 3%

Justin Madsen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Scott Ford - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 3%

Anna Olson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

JC Lippold - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 2%

Ryan DeLaCroix - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Sharayah Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 2%

Eric Morris - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 2%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Marci Lucht - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Adán Varela - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

Jeff Anderson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

John Potter - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Kivan Kirk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Jodene Wartman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Haj - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 10%

Greta Grosch - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 9%

Eric Morris & Mason Tyer - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 8%

Risa Brainin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Addie Gorlan Han - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 7%

Tarah Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 6%

Linda Paulsen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 6%

Melissa Maxwell - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 5%

Harry Waters Jr. - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 5%

Talvin Wilkes - LOCOMOTION - Children’s Theatre Company 5%

Kari Steinbach - OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 4%

Steve H. Broadnax III - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 4%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

George Roesler - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Brandon Raghu - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 3%

Allison Vincent - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 3%

Heidi Richardson-Duggan - WCT WINTER VARIETY SHOW - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Megan K. Pence - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 3%

Amber Bjork - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Matt Saxe - CLUE: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre 2%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Brad Erickson - FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 1%



Best Ensemble

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 7%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

GODSPELL - Open Door Community Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Melancholics Anonymous 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 15%

Jacob Hofer - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

Tom Prestin - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 10%

Donald Holder - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Kyia Britts - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

Seth Bercich & Jacob Pasiuk - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 5%

Jacob Hofer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 5%

Shannon Elliott - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

James Erickson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Braeden Cliff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Alex Clark - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Mark Kieffer - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

James Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Karin Olson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Kyia Britts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Avery Reagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Michael Klaers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Robert Wierzel - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 2%

Alyssa Kraft - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players 1%

Alice Endo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Alice Endo - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Pablo Santiago - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 1%

Karin Olsen - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 1%

Alex Clark - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

Emmet Kowler - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 12%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 12%

Aaron VanDanacker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 9%

Denise Prosek - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Derick Rehurek - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Trevor Woggan - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Bradley Beahen - GODSPELL - Artistry 5%

Sarah Meier - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 5%

Casey Barker and Josh Roeser - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Wesley Frye - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 4%

Derick Rehurek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 3%

Wesley Frye - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players Theatre 3%

Logan Campbell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Brenda Varda - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Wesley Frye - THE WEDDING SINGER - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

Bradley Beahen - BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 3%

Sean Barker - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Tyler Eliason & Noah Wilson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Jamie Schmidt - THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 1%

Jack Johnston - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 1%

Evan Tyler Wilson - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Hawken Paul & Kayla Dvorak Feld - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Randal Buikema - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 1%

Raymond Berg - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 1%



Best Musical

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 10%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 3%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company 28%

A GIRL SCOUT'S GUIDE TO EXORCISM - Melancholics Anonymous 9%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 9%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 7%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 7%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 6%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 6%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 6%

THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 6%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 5%

SHANE - Guthrie Theater 4%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 2%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 2%

FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 10%

Bridget Benson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Brandon Densmore - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Jack Lambert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Mia Nelson - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 3%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 3%

Lisa Howard - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Xander Condie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 3%

Christian Peitsch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Courtney Rodd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 3%

Katherine Fried - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Jaclyn McDonald - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

Marissa Noe - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 3%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Freya Klein - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Shana Eisenberg - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Sam Verdick - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Emily Tyra - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Monty Hayes - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

John Jamison II - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 2%

Kacie Riddle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Christie Kullman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Marcae Woodward - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Tara Schwichtenberg - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Erica Kerstetter - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Regina Marie Williams - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 13%

Noah Hynick - OUR TOWN - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 10%

William DeMeritt - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 8%

Junie Edwards - LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 7%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 7%

Avi Aharoni - DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Doeu 6%

Ashley Bowen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 6%

Michael Braugher - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 5%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 5%

Kristen Azira - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 4%

Abby Slater - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Ben Tallen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Thomas Bevan - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Shayla Corteau - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 3%

Megan K. Pence - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

Mikell Sapp - DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 2%

Chauncy Thomas - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Emily Fury Daly - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ashley Bowen - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Michael Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 2%

Emily Grodzik - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Ron Ravensborg - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 1%

De'Onna Prince - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Matthew Kraft - THE BOOK CLUB: PLAY - Theatre in the Round 1%

Daniel Walker - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 0%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 14%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Guthrie Theater 9%

NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 7%

HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 7%

EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 5%

THE THREE MUSKEERS - Lakeshore Players 5%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 5%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 4%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 4%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 3%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 2%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 1%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 1%

BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 1%

THE BOOK CLUB: PLAY - Theatre in the Round 1%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera 35%

DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Minnesota Opera 34%

THREE DECEMBERS - Skylark Opera Theatre 16%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 15%

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 11%

Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Adam Oster - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Vicky Erickson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Hannah Johnson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 6%

Ursula K Bowden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 5%

Katie Edwards - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Sarah Bahr - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 4%

Dietrich Poppen/Crist Ballas - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Joe Johnson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Devyn Becker - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Ivy Treccani - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Chelsea Masteller Warren - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 2%

Jami Newstrom - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

Brady Whitcomb - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 2%

Jan Chambers - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 1%

Justin Hooper - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

Luke Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Joel Sass - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 1%

Michaela Lochen - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Dave Pust - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 1%

MJ Leffler & Antonia Perez - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Brady Whitcomb - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 14%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 12%

Born into Royalty - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Matthew Hayes - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Tom Prestin - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

Jon Christenson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 6%

Tom Prestin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 5%

Tom Dahle - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

Darron L West - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Born into Royalty - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Kristin Smith - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Alan Pagel - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Tom Prestin - GODSPELL - Artistry 3%

Jeff Geisler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Andy Horka - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

Nathaniel Glewwe - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 2%

Kathrine Horowitz - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 2%

Scott O'Brien - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Nathaniel Glewwe - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Born into Royalty - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

C. Andrew Mayer - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 2%

Jeff Polunas - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Born into Royalty - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Nathaniel Glewwe - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 1%

Jacob M. Davis - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 8%

Audrey Mojica - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 8%

Collin Norton-Zeimet - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 5%

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

Maddie Napolski - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 3%

John Siracusa - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

John Yi - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Stacey Dolan - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Brandon Osero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Mars Severson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Imani Harris - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Meta Lobben - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 2%

Tod Peterson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

Lucas Bueling - NEWSIES - Stages 2%

Javari Horne - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 2%

Dan Feia - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Susy Killeen - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 2%

Lois Estell - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Janelle Karlsrud - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Marley Ritchie - A CHOURS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Collin Krieger - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Violet Stowers - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Jasper Grawe - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Tony Peterson - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Abby Holmstrom - BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anna Hashizume - FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 12%

Lois Estell - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 8%

John Siracusa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 8%

Peter Christian Hansen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 8%

William Sturdivant - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 7%

Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 6%

Anna Olson - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 5%

Sarah Furniss - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Ray Dooley - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 5%

Taylor Evans - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 5%

Emily Fury Daly - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Todd Hansen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

Jeffery Nolan - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 3%

Matt Saxe - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 3%

Ariel Pinkerton - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

Raúl Arámbula - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Tarah Flanagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Lucas Gerstner - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 2%

Gary Jader - MURDERED TO DEATH - Phipps Center for the Arts 1%

Peter Christian Hansen - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 1%

Patti Gage - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 1%

Christopher Gerson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Benjamin Boucvalt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Samuel Ahern - STARVED AT THE MINNESOTA FRINGE - Vintage Players Productions/Mindless Mirth & Samuel Ahern 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company 22%

WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 20%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 12%

MATILDA - Chaska Valley Family Theater 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 6%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 5%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stages 4%

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Normandale Community College 4%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

WESTONKA COMMUNITY THEATRE CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Buffalo Community Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 1%

SHERWOOD - Theatre in the Round 1%

DESCENDANTS - Stages 1%

