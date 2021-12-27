Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Ashland Productions's SHREK Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 46%

Katriela Caspari - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 29%

Laura Mahler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 14%

Michael Matthew Ferrell - PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions 31%

Emily Nelson - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 28%

Meredith Arbuckle - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 21%

Christa Ludwig - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 10%

Jacklyn Mack - AS YOU LIKE IT - Zephyr Theatre 5%

Christa Ludwig - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Mandi Johnson - CONVENT OF PLEASURE - Fringe Festival 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 27%

Rob Sutherland - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 23%

Megan Roddy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 14%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 13%

Christopher Teipner - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 12%

Tom Larson - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 6%

Lindsay Fitzgerald - ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 5%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 65%

Robert Dorfman - OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 10%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 10%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 8%

Amber Bjork - THE DARGER PROJECT - The Winding Sheet Outfit 3%

Melanie Salmon-Peterson - ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 42%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 31%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 27%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 57%

Dan Wold - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 43%

Best Musical

SHREK - Ashland Productions 35%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 30%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 21%

DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 9%

ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 14%

Sarah Shervey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 13%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 8%

Courtney Mae Klein - HEATHERS - Ashland Productions 7%

Zachary Hedner - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 7%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 6%

Rebecca Rand - MAMMA MIA - Cross Community Players 5%

Michael Gruber - THE MUSIC MAN - Chanhassen Dinner Theatre 5%

Paige Klemenhagen - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 5%

Emma Knapik - MAMMA MIA! - Ashland Productions 4%

James Bresette - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 4%

Kate Piering - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 4%

Michael Turner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 3%

Brie Stole - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 3%

Christine Wade - ISLANDER - Theatre Elision 2%

Brooklyn Schweisow - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 2%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 2%

Anna Olson - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Rathsack - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 2%

Wendy Short-Hayes - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 2%

Deirdre Cochran - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Artistry 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 53%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 16%

Peter Kistler - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 5%

Best Play

OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 50%

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 30%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 20%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHREK - Ashland Productions 50%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 38%

PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 10%

HOPSCOTCH: POP-UP PLAYS ABOUT THE FUTURE - Wonderlust Productions 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 49%

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 35%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 16%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 36%

Tom Prestin - SHREK - Ashland Productions 35%

Tom Prestin - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 29%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors 51%

ROCCO & DOKKO (LORI DOKKEN AND JAMES ROCCO, TOGETHER AT LAST) - Unity MN 49%

Best Streaming Musical

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 63%

TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 20%

ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 17%

Best Streaming Play

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 61%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 39%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 24%

Bryn Tanner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 13%

Lewis Youngren - MAMMA MIA! - Ashland Productions 11%

Lily Cornwell - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 10%

Kris Eklund - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 9%

Angie Flake - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 8%

Elly Stahlke - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Artistry 7%

Andy Freeman - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 6%

Kaitlin Klemencic - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 5%

Xan Mattek - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 4%

Phillip Schramm - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 75%

Linda Sue Anderson & Tim Hammett - TO BREED, OR NOT TO BREED - Fortunes Fool Theatre 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 68%

ALL IS CALM - Theatre Latte Da 32%