Interview: Ty Feldewerd of NBA MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES DANCER at Minnesota Timberwolves

Photo credit @Wolvesdancers

Ty Felderwerd is a dancer for the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves dance team. He danced during the Pride game hosted by the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 4, 2023.

We chat with Ty about dance, dancing for the Timberwolves, and dancing in the Timberwolves Pride game.

Tell us about your dance background and training.

I started technically training in dance at the age of eleven. I spent four years at Summit Dance shop. For all of high school, I trained and competed with Larkin Dance Studio and graduated in 2020 making me an Alumni. Afterward, I continued my dance education in the fall at The University of Arizona as an undergrad in the dance program. I only spent a year at university due to not having the financial opportunity to continue my degree. To the present day, I keep up with my training when I visit my home studio (Larkin) or by going to public classes offered in the twin cities as well as performing for the Timberwolves.

Who are your influences and inspirations?

The most significant influence on my dance would first start with myself. Dance has been the only thing I've had in my life that has brought me the most genuine happiness I have ever experienced. Dance is my life and I have always made it my most important priority. Secondly without a doubt would have to go to Michele Larkin, from training under her and choreographing my solos for competition, there is not a day I dance not asking myself "what would Michele say" My last influence to dance is the people it has placed into my life and shaped me as the person I am today which leads me to my inspiration to my dance. It has stemmed as a form of self-expression. Growing up I did not always get to vocalize my thoughts and feelings dance has always been an outlet for me. Furthermore my other inspiration contributing to my dance comes from others who share the same love of dance that being another dancer or audience member.

What is your favorite style of dance?

My favorite style of dance would be lyrical because the style has a strong technical aspect as well as getting to play with musicality and the intention/emotion behind the movement.

What do you enjoy most about dancing?

The most enjoyable thing about dance for me is that nothing else but that present moment matters when I dance. What makes it rewarding is getting the privilege of performing in-front of an audience and being able to make an impact.

What message do you have for aspiring dancers?

A message I have for aspiring dancers is to never take an opportunity to dance for granted. Always have an intention when entering a space so you can take away knowledge to grow each day. Even when no one is watching or especially when entering a space of other dancers. It is a sacred space that should be respected and a place to develop grow. Do not ruin it for others who share the same love of dance with a bad mentality or lack of passion.

Photo credit @Wolvesdancers

What do you enjoy about being an NBA Timberwolves dancer?

What I enjoy about being an NBA Timberwolves dancer, is that I get to perform in an arena that holds an audience roughly thirty times larger than the population of my hometown. As well as all the support and love we receive from fans especially the kiddos that look up to us when we get to interact with off-court during games as well as being an aspiring role model for other young male dancers because boys dance too.

Do you have a favorite Timberwolves routine?

As of now, I have a handful of favorite Timberwolves routines but my favorites would have to be both numbers we did for our new years eve game. One is Break My Soul choreographed Lacy Schwimmer and A Little Party Never Killed Nobody choreographed by Coach Samantha Fry.

How did it feel to dance for the Timberwolves Pride game?

Dancing for the Timberwolves in general is a privilege on its own but for Pride night there was more impactful energy from the fans who came to support. Especially from my biggest supporter and advocate whom I cannot thank enough for all she has done is Coach Sam Fry for giving me a creative opportunity and trusting me to have artistic freedom on the court as a gay male dancer to show off and show up for the LGBT+ community. It reminds us to have nothing but gratitude and enjoy every moment.

What are your favorite local spots?

A few local spots I enjoy going to would have to consist of Graze Northloop, The Loop, Fuzzys Taco Shop, Union Rooftop and Last Call.

Thank you so much for your time Ty!

To catch Ty and the Minnesota Timberwolves dance team, please click the ticket link button below for ticket, schedule, and game information.