Interview: Rajané Katurah & Regan Featherstone of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Photo by Cory Pattak

"Step into an enchanted world this holiday season as Broadway @ the Ordway proudly presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the beloved Broadway musical stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film.

Belle, a bright, beautiful, and independent young woman is taken prisoner in a castle by a beast-really an unfortunate young prince trapped in an evil spell. With the help of singing teapots, clocks, and candlesticks, she breaks the spell and frees the prince with a simple act of love. Brought to life in a spectacular new production, this "tale as old as time" is told in a fresh new way-a magical adventure about finding you can change, learning you were wrong, tune as old as song, Beauty and the Beast."

We chat with Rajané Katurah who plays Belle and Reagan Featherstone who plays Gaston in the Ordway production of Beauty and the Beast.

Do you have a favorite song in Beauty and the Beast?

Rajané: I have two favorite songs in Beauty and the Beast! The first is "Home," because it's the moment when Belle is at her lowest and she finds her strength in that song. My second favorite is "Human Again," because I love watching all of the "objects" be so happy and sing together. Also, the message of the song is about having faith and hoping for a better future.

Regan: You know, I think it's "If I Can't Love Her." It's so un-Gaston of me to choose one that isn't my own, but it's a pretty perfect song. The way it moves and builds to that final moment in Act 1 is so exciting and heartbreaking. And to be able to hear Nathaniel Hackmann, our Beast, sing it every night is really a privilege.

Photo by Dan Norman

Do you have a favorite moment in Beauty and the Beast?

Rajané: Right now, my favorite moment in the show is the waltz during the title song, "Beauty and the Beast." The first time Nathaniel Hackmann (Beast) and I danced, while Jamecia Bennett (Mrs. Potts) sang, I was in tears. That moment is so special. I feel beautiful. Everything comes together in such a magical way - from the set, to costumes, to lighting. I hope every young Black girl in the audience sees their reflection in my eyes.

Regan: I would say "Gaston." It's fun getting to be the big guy, but what I love most about the theatre is getting to be part of an ensemble. I love feeling the energy of everyone on stage and getting to create that bigger picture with them.

How has working with the cast and the creative team been?

Rajané: Everyone is so wonderful! The cast is literally top tier, I'm so honored to share the stage with them each day! The creative team is also amazing. Michael Heitzman and Robbie Robby are so detailed and their intentions are very clear. It's been a pleasure working with both of them! Our music team, David Holcenberg and Elise Santa, is also phenomenal. This show has been a challenge for me as a vocalist, but David has been so kind and has supported me in making sure I sound and feel my best - and for that I'm grateful. I'm truly blessed to be a part of this company!

Regan: It's been a lot of fun working with this cast! The Twin Cities has such a vibrant theatre community and so much talent and everyone is really bringing their A-game. Naturally as Gaston, I get to work really closely with our Lefou, Rush Benson, who has honestly been such a joy to laugh and create with. As for our creatives, especially our director and choreographer, Michael Heitzman and Robbie Roby, I would follow them anywhere. They have such a clear vision for this show and there's so much specificity and heart in everything they do.

Photo by Dan Norman

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

Rajané: Honestly, I hope that people take away hope. This story is about the power of love and how the act of love does not discriminate. This story gives me hope that one day, we as humans, can set aside what makes us different and love one another. There are so many acts of senseless violence, discrimination, hate crimes and pure evil that make our world ugly. I pray that people come to this show and leave with hope. Hope that one day we will all see the beauty in the simple act of love.

Regan: I think there's so much to take away from this show! Whether it's the importance of kindness, learning to accept each other's differences or the healing power of love. But I think at the end of the day it's just magical, and after the few years we've all had, who doesn't need a little more magic?

What are your favorite local spots?

Rajané: I love Afro Deli. They always treat me so kindly and they hook me up with my favorite - the Somali spiced tea! They're amazing!

Regan: I'm actually such a Belle and I'm a huge bookworm. I've recently stumbled on this amazing used and rare bookshop, Midway Books. I've already spent a couple afternoons there getting lost and may or may not have started my own library in my hotel room. It also feels a little bit like kismet, too, that there's a Dunkin Donuts down the street which makes this Boston boy's heart skip a beat.

Thank you Rajané and Regan for your time!

