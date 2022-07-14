Interview: Miguel Ramos of PRIDE NIGHT at Minnesota Twins

Join the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, family, and organizations to celebrate Pride Night, presented by Target, at Target Field! Your purchase of this special ticket package includes an exclusive Minnesota Twins Pride Night tank top plus your reserved seat to cheer on the Twins vs the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 15 at 7:10 p.m.

We chat with Miguel Ramos, Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion Strategy for the Minnesota Twins about Pride night!

How does it feel to have baseball back and crowds in the stands again?

While we were able to welcome measured crowds back in 2021, we never take for granted how amazing it is to open our ballpark's gates and have Twins Baseball serve as a community unifier, bringing people from all walks of life and throughout the region back together in the shared joy of our national pastime and the Target Field experience. We're thrilled to have a contending team in 2022 that is currently in first place and promises to bring a lot of excitement throughout the summer and, hopefully, deep into the fall!

What can attendees of the Pride night expect at this event?

Everyone coming to Target Field on Friday should expect a fun celebration of Pride with the Twins and our partners at Target! We'll have pregame festivities in the Gate 34 area featuring DJ Caiked Up, #TakePride photo opportunities and more; several recognitions throughout the game, from Greg Fedio (Executive Director of the 2023 Gay Softball World Series) throwing out the first pitch and our "Community Spotlight" shining on Dot Belstler, to the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus singing the national anthem and players from the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League leading the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th-inning stretch; and, a fireworks spectacular to wrap up the night! Also, anyone who purchases a special Pride Night ticket package will receive a ticket to the game and an exclusive Twins Pride tank top.

What does it mean to the Twin's to host a Pride night at the Twins Game?

The Minnesota Twins believe that baseball brings communities together and makes them stronger; that through our game, we support and engage; we collaborate and elevate; we connect and unify. Our organization believes that when we take the field, we play for everyone. We are thrilled to join the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, family, allies and organizations to host our annual Pride Night at Target Field as part of our organization's commitment to celebrate and promote diversity and inclusion 365 days a year.

What do you hope anyone attending this game takes away from it?

That Target Field is our collective home - a home where all are recognized, all are accepted, all are empowered. Through Minnesota Twins Baseball, Target Field is where all are welcome.

What message does the MN Twins have to the LGBTQ+ community?

We see you. We celebrate you. We value you. Exactly as you are.

Thank you Miguel for your time!

For event information and to purchase tickets, click the ticket link button below

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Twins