Interview: Kathryn Brunner of LEGALLY BLONDE at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

"Legally Blonde" will be playing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, from June 10 to June 15, 2025. We spoke with Kathryn Brunner, who stars as Elle Woods in this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

Playing Elle Woods is such an honor, and I am having the best time stepping in to her fabulous pink shoes. There are so many things that I love about playing this role, but I think my favorite thing about playing Elle is the chance to inspire women in every audience to dig deep and find their strength that they already possess, even if they don’t know it yet. Just like Elle, we can redefine how we view ourselves and break the mold that society sets for us. It’s special to tell this story every night.

What is your favorite song in this production?

I grew up listening to the OG Broadway recording, so this music is so special to me. My favorite song to sing is “So Much Better,” which ends the first act. It’s iconic, and I would sing (scream) this song in my bedroom in high school. My poor parents! It’s a hard song vocally, and it always feels so rewarding as an actor standing onstage and sing it. This song is the moment that Elle realizes that her hard work has paid off and she lands the internship she’s been working towards, despite everyone telling her she wasn’t smart enough to do so. It’s the moment that she can step outside of the mold that society has set for her and realize that she is “so much better” and smarter than anyone expected her to be.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

Being onstage with my cast mates and telling this story is always such a gift, but some of my favorite moments are getting to watch others shine onstage from the wings. During every show, I watch “Whipped Into Shape” from the wings and always get the chills. I watch my friend Jane (Brooke Wyndham) and the ensemble belt their faces off while also kicking their faces AND jumping rope. It’s truly incredible. I love these moments when I can take in the talent of others and pinch myself that I get to do this for a living.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences can take away the pure joy that this show exudes. There are serious moments, of course, but this show just makes you feel warm and fuzzy when you leave. It’s funny, heartfelt, and smart. I love that one of the key takeaways of this show is the power of female friendship. In my life, I have felt how important it is to have an army of strong women around you, lifting you up and helping you become your best and most authentic self.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places or places you're hoping to check out while you are here?

I’ve never been to Minnesota before and I’m so excited to be a first-time visitor! I always love checking out the local parks and greenery when I’m in a new place, as well as the local restaurants. I’m also a sucker for a good wine bar, so I will be sure to find a good glass of vino on my day off!

Thank you Kathryn for your time, we look forward to having you here! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Jason Niedle

Comments