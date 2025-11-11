Interview: Jesse Corbin of THE NOTEBOOK at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Photo courtesy of Jesse Corbin

The first national tour of The Notebook is making a stop at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from November 18-30, 2025. We chatted with Jesse Corbin, who plays Lon/Ensemble in this production.

What do you enjoy most about being part of this production of The Notebook?

That's a tough question because there are so many things, so I’ll cheat and share three! First, the cast — they’re an incredible group of people, both in terms of talent and being genuinely good humans. Second, it’s such a gift to be part of a show that really resonates with audiences. Art that moves people is the best kind of art. And third, getting to originate a role in a first national tour is pretty darn cool!

What do you enjoy most about your role in The Notebook?

I play Lon, the fiancé who gets dumped, so while I don’t get the girl, I really enjoy trying to convince at least a few audience members that Allie should have stuck with Lon! It's a fun challenge to play the guy who doesn’t win the girl but still has a deep emotional journey.

What is your favorite song in the show?

This is another tough one because the whole score is beautiful, and getting to sing it every day is a real treat. But if I had to pick one, it would be "I Wanna Go Back." It’s not only gorgeous to listen to, but it also features most of the cast and brings everyone together for a very moving storytelling moment.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I’ll pick a different moment here — the rain scene! It’s incredible from a technical perspective, and it's always fun to see the audience’s reaction to it. It’s one of those moments that really connects the story to something visceral and unforgettable.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

My biggest hope is that the audience is reminded of the power and importance of love, especially when choosing love isn’t easy. Our world feels like it’s in a love deficit right now, and I really hope our show helps restore some love, hope, and kindness in the hearts of our audience members.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I think this will be my first time visiting Minnesota, and I’m excited to explore St. Paul. Honestly, the thing I’m most looking forward to is the house I found for myself and two other cast members. It looks cozy and beautiful for the Thanksgiving season, and I’m hoping it’ll be a place where other cast members can visit since many of us will be away from our families this year.

Thank you Jesse for your time, we look forward to having you here!

