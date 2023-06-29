Inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival to Take Place in July

Partnering with historic Theater in the Round Players, the Minnesota Shakespeare Festival will present a slate of productions including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Chekhov One-Acts, and an original comedic adaptation of Oedipus Rex called "Oedipus Rex: Private Eye"!

Their 90 Midsummer is rehearsed in 24 hrs! The Chekhov One-Acts are rehearsed in 18 hours! And Oedipus Rex: Private Eye is receiving it's World Premiere after debuting as a staged reading at the Viroqua Shakespeare Festival. The sharp and skilled company of theatre artists look forward to presenting the inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival!

Performance details:

21st-23rd @ 7 PM - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

22nd and 23rd @ 4 PM - Chekhov One-Acts: The Boar & The Marriage Proposal

22nd-23rd @ 2 PM - Oedipus Rex: Private Eye

A FREE event! Here's a link to our website: Click Here

SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY