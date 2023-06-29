Inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival to Take Place in July

Oedipus Rex: Private Eye is receiving it's World Premiere after debuting as a staged reading at the Viroqua Shakespeare Festival.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 1 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater Photo 2 Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre Photo 4 Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre

Inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival to Take Place in July

Partnering with historic Theater in the Round Players, the Minnesota Shakespeare Festival will present a slate of productions including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Chekhov One-Acts, and an original comedic adaptation of Oedipus Rex called "Oedipus Rex: Private Eye"!

Their 90 Midsummer is rehearsed in 24 hrs! The Chekhov One-Acts are rehearsed in 18 hours! And Oedipus Rex: Private Eye is receiving it's World Premiere after debuting as a staged reading at the Viroqua Shakespeare Festival. The sharp and skilled company of theatre artists look forward to presenting the inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival!

Performance details: 

21st-23rd @ 7 PM - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

22nd and 23rd @ 4 PM - Chekhov One-Acts: The Boar & The Marriage Proposal

22nd-23rd @ 2 PM - Oedipus Rex: Private Eye

A FREE event! Here's a link to our website: Click Here



SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY


October 2023
December 2023
March 2024
April 2024
July 2024



RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: Charlie Puth Presents The Charlie Live Experience Photo
Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience

Charlie Puth came out and opened up 'Charlie Be Quiet!' and then went into 'No More Drama' and then into the Ceelo Green's Cover of 'Forget You.' He had a band his staging was a few levels, background lighting, and a piano and he also used what appeared to be a keyguitar. 

2
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater?

3
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

What did our critic think of TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium?

4
Photos: Disneys DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre Company Photo
Photos: Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company will present the lavishly wicked Disney’s Descendants: The Musical. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stages Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Raspberry Island (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Performing Institute Of Minnesota (7/20-7/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0
State Theatre (11/16-11/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless!
Theatre Elision (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boz Scaggs
State Theatre (8/09-8/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mavericks
State Theatre (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You