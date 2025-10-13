History Theatre Reveals Lineup For Fall 2025 RAW STAGES NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History Theatre’s Fall 2025 Raw Stages Festival will showcase six new plays and musicals by acclaimed writers including Jeffrey Hatcher, Harrison David Rivers, Alayna Jacqueline, and more, October 16–19 in St. Paul. The expanded festival highlights Minnesota stories and voices shaping America’s past and present through a weekend of readings, panels, and conversations.

“This year’s festival is expanded to include six new works,” said Interim Artistic Director Laura Leffler. “During the pandemic, we fell behind in commissioning new work. Now we want to catch up a bit, and we had these amazing projects come to the theatre. We are excited to have expanded offerings in our super-sized festival this year, showing an even wider breadth of stories than before. At this moment when the current administration is stifling the teaching of history, we are proud to be making these stories from our shared history.”

Since 1978, History Theatre has been a nationally recognized leader in developing new plays and musicals illuminating the diverse American experience through Minnesota’s past. The Raw Stages Festival continues that tradition, commissioning and nurturing original work that educates, entertains, and engages.

THE FALL 2025 RAW STAGES LINEUP

LOVE ON A STICK: The Minnesota State Fair Musical

Book by Jeffrey Hatcher, music & lyrics by Chan Poling

Directed by Laura Leffler; music director Raymond Berg; arranger Robert Elhai; stage manager Jessica Swanson*

Thursday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.

A kaleidoscopic musical revue spanning 100 years of Minnesota State Fair history. Families, lovers, butter sculptures, and even Teddy Roosevelt converge in this vibrant celebration of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Cast includes McKinnley Aitchison, Ruthie Baker, Gary Briggle*, Wendy Lehr*, Hope Nordquist, Joshua Row, Randy Schmeling*, Dane Stauffer*, Jon Michael Stiff*, and Adán Varela* (swing).

DREAMLAND

By Harrison David Rivers

Dramaturg Erica Rabito; stage directions Farah Abad; stage manager Ariel Bodnar-Klein

Friday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.

Set in 1938 South Minneapolis, Dreamland unfolds at the Dreamland Café—a Black-owned hub of art, politics, and joy. When a mysterious woman enters Cassius and Florence’s lives, the community they’ve built is put to the test.

Cast: Ben Bailey, Davis Brinker, Tolu Ekisola, Jonatha Feld, Michael McKitt, Addie Phelps*, Essence Renae, and Bruce A. Young.

DAYTON’S

Book by Alayna Jacqueline; music & lyrics by Denise Prosek

Directed by Rachel Ropella; dramaturgy by Josiah Thomas Turner; music director Wesley Frye; stage manager Hayley Walsh*

Saturday, October 18, 12 p.m.

A nostalgic and joyful musical set around Dayton’s legendary 8th-floor holiday display. Dayton’s explores how family traditions evolve across generations while shaping who we become.

Cast: Maje Adams*, KateMarie Andrews, Kym Chambers Otto*, Caitlin Featherstone, Jennifer Grimm*, Annika Isbell, Xan Mattek, Eric Morris*, and Carl D. Swanson.

THE OLD MAN’S WAR

By Victor Wishna

Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh; dramaturg Andrew Rosendorf; stage manager Lee Johnson*

Saturday, October 18, 3 p.m.

The true story of August Bondi, a Jewish immigrant who joins John Brown in the fight against slavery—only to question how far righteousness can go.

Cast: Bob Davis*, Shana Eisenberg (swing), Sophie Javna, Tony Larkin*, David Michaeli (swing), Nancy Marvy*, and Scott Witebsky*.

AMERICAN GOLEM: The Kid Cann Story

By Ryan London Levin

Directed by Hannah Steblay; dramaturgy by Jay Owen Eisenberg*; stage managers Z Makila* and Mady Davis

Saturday, October 18, 7 p.m.

In 1920s Minneapolis, Jewish immigrant Isadore Blumenfeld finds power and peril in the criminal underworld while seeking protection for his family.

Cast: Avi Aharoni, Kevin Brown*, David Buekema*, Robert Dorfman*, Jay Owen Eisenberg*, Noah Hynick (swing), David Michaeli, Madeline Rowe, Angela Timberman*, and Julia Valen*.

CAFE AU LAIT

By Vinecia Coleman

Directed by Marcela Michelle; dramaturgy by Allison Vincent; stage manager Hayley Walsh*

Sunday, October 19, 12 p.m.

A comedic and poignant look at Minnesota’s suffrage movement through the eyes of Black women. Nellie Francis, a Black suffragist from St. Paul, petitions “History” to record her story—if only she can follow one simple rule: thou shalt not be mean to History.

Cast: Idman Adan, Maggie Cramer*, Tolu Ekisola, Jane Froiland*, Tyler Jennings, Natavia Lewis, and Siddeeqah Shabazz.

TWIN CITIES’ NEW WORK ECOSYSTEM SALON

Sunday, October 19, 10:30 a.m.

A free public conversation exploring the Twin Cities’ new play development scene. Panelists include Carlyle Brown, Laura Leffler, Kira Obolensky, Harrison David Rivers, and Josiah Thomas Turner. Refreshments provided by Yellowbird Coffee.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $15 per reading or $45 for an All-Access Pass (limited availability). Season subscribers receive exclusive discounts. All events take place in the Auditorium at History Theatre, 30 E. 10th Street, St. Paul. All readings are general admission.