History Theatre Postpones NOT FOR SALE and NOT IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD Due to COVID-19

History Theatre has announced the postponement of its upcoming shows Not For Sale and Not in Our Neighborhood.

They have released the following statement:

Like many of you, we've spent much of the last 72 hours monitoring and thinking about the best response to the acceleration of the COVID-19 virus. At the direction of the MN Dept. of Health and in the best interest of all of our patrons, creative team, staff and volunteers who are a part of History Theatre's community, we have decided to postpone the upcoming shows Not For Sale (March 21-April 12) and Not in Our Neighborhood (March 25-April 5) until another season.

You can contact our box office at 651-292-4323 or boxofc@historytheatre.com to:

Exchange your tickets for a performance of Runestone!: A Rock Musical, currently scheduled to open May 2-24.

Receive a gift certificate equal to the number of tickets purchased.

Donate the value of your ticket to History Theatre.

Request a refund.



History Theatre Box Office staff will help with your ticket exchanges during special hours this weekend, Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 from 11am-5pm. Our regular box office hours remain Tuesday through Friday, 10am-5pm.

We are happy to provide the solution that works best for you. As a nonprofit theater, we rely on subscribers, ticket buyers and donors like you to fulfill our unique mission and support artists. We hope that you'll consider donating your ticket value and/or making a contribution to help weather these uncertain times. i??

We will announce our 20-21 season online, but will postpone our March 30 season announcement event and reception to a future date dependent on how the health crisis unfolds.

Additionally, we are cancelling our Annual Benefit "Telling Stories That Matter" scheduled for April 4. Look for an email in the next week from Doug Tiede, Development Director regarding plans moving forward.

These are challenging times as we navigate uncharted waters. History Theatre wishes you and your loved ones good health now and in the future. And, may we meet again soon at our Theatre!





