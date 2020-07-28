Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents Virtual Benefit Concert CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that it is one in a select group of nonprofit arts organizations across the country participating in a livestream concert event, Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side on Saturday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Jackson, a Grammy and Emmy Award winning songwriter/composer and a Tony Award nominated actor, is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton.

Accompanied by a live band, Jackson will be performing songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and some of his original material. He will also share stories from his time affiliated with two of the most important musicals of the last decade In The Heights and Hamilton. Audience members are invited to text in questions, some of which will be answered during the live event.

Tickets for Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Tickets include access to the livestream performance plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after the live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the Trust continue its mission of creating positive change through its lineup of Broadway shows and concerts, educational programs and community collaborations.

DETAILS:

Saturday

Aug. 15

7 p.m.

Livestream online

$40 per household

"As the Hennepin Theatre District remains dark, we are all adapting to new ways of bringing the excitement and joy of live entertainment to our audiences," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "Broadway and concerts have been an enduring driver of cultural vibrancy in the District. However, with social distancing and health concerns, we can't offer those in-person shared experiences in our theatres." Nerenhausen is optimistic that alternatives such as livestreaming concerts and events, combined with world-class artists, will help fill the void of live entertainment during this time of change.

Katie Simpson, Bank of America's Minneapolis St. Paul market president said, "As the presenting sponsor of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, we love Broadway and we love that Hennepin Theatre Trust makes Broadway possible in our community." Simpson hopes musical theater lovers will take advantage of this unique opportunity by adding "when you buy a ticket for the Christopher Jackson concert - you'll get to hear a great artist while at the same time supporting the work Hennepin Theatre Trust does in Minnesota including public art initiatives and education programs in more than 100 schools across the state."

"Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent. Without them there is no Broadway," said Jackson. "While everything is shutdown during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much-needed support for these deserving organizations."

Christopher Jackson is a Tony Award-nominated actor as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award winning songwriter/composer best known for starring as George Washington in the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical, Hamilton, on Broadway. He can currently be seen starring in the hit CBS drama "Bull" and has recently finished Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway for a limited run. He also starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Wiliams, Vera Farmiga and John Leguizamo.

In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series which featured Chris alongside President Obama and BeBe Winans.

His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight, The Bronx Bombers (Derek Jeter), In The Heights (Benny), Memphis (Delray Farrell) and The Lion King (Simba). Off Broadway includes Bronx Bombers (Primary Stages), The Jammer (Atlantic Theater Co.), Lonely, I'm Not (Second Stage), In the Heights (37 Arts), and Cotton Club Parade (ENCORES at City Center).

In film and TV, he has appeared in Freestyle Love Supreme (Pivot Network) Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl, Tracers, and Afterlife.

Christopher recorded an original song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney film Moana and was also the Composer/Songwriter for Sesame Street (6 Emmy nominations and 1 win), and co-Music Supervisor and Writer for The Electric Company (PBS).

Chris won an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, "What I Am." In 2010 he released his first solo album titled, IN THE NAME OF LOVE with Yellow Sound Lab Records and is currently working on his 2nd album. Recently, Chris performed at Kennedy Centers Honors Gala celebrating Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also has several musical projects in development for the musical stage and has sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

The livestream, which is a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, is being shared by a number of nonprofit arts presenters around the country. The event will take place at New York's New World Stages, the off-Broadway venue that has housed productions of Jersey Boys, Avenue Q and many others.

