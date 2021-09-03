Hennepin Theatre Trust Partners With Minneapolis Musical Theatre And The Chambers Hotel To Showcase Minne-Musicals

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Minne-Musicals, a free, ticketed theatrical event, will be arriving at The Hennepin (900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and The Chambers Hotel (901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Friday, Sep. 10 - Sunday, Sep. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Experience an evening of five, 10-minute musicals, curated from pieces that have been featured in the Theatre Now, SOUND BITES festival in New York.

Minne-Musicals is a free-form, roving theatrical experience. Audiences will have the opportunity to see five, 10-minute musicals - at their own pace, in whatever order they choose. The event is produced by Minneapolis Musical Theatre in partnership with The Chambers Hotel in Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis.

MMT's, "Minne-Musicals", will be performed in four different spaces across two buildings, The Hennepin and The Chambers Hotel, with each of the musicals repeated several times throughout the evening. Audience members can decide on which show to start their experience and move through each of the spaces to see shows of their choosing. Those with a free pass can gain admission to any of the musicals, as long as there is space available; with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 9:50 p.m. Free ticket holders are advised to arrive between 6:15-7:30 p.m. to make the most use of the pass and for the best chance at seeing all five musicals. Reservations are highly recommended. Rush line ticket availability will be assessed on a per-evening basis.

Attendees may guarantee preferred seating at each of the five musicals with the purchase of a VIP Pass. The VIP Pass also includes a MMT gift and a voucher for a free drink at The Hennepin for only $40. VIP ticket holders have a 7:00 p.m. check-in time and should expect the shows to wrap up by 9:15 p.m. Those wishing to take their support for this project to the next level are invited to become a member of the Minne-Musicals Founders Circle for only $80. Founders receive all of the VIP Pass perks and are invited to join the MMT Board and Artistic Director for a special Opening Night Launch Party with drinks and heavy appetizers at the Chambers Hotel, Sep. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The five musicals included in this engaging, theatrical experience are, "A Relative Relationship" with Book, Music and Lyrics by Timothy Huang, "End of The Line" with Book by Howard Ho, Lyrics by Chris Edgar, and Music by Kristen Rea, "The Charm" with Book and Lyrics by Christiana Cole and Music by David Shenton, "The Hipster Sister" with Music, Lyrics, and Book by Andy Roninson, and "Welcome to Ridgington" with Music by Luke Steinhauer and Book and Lyrics by Jordan Silver. More information about each of the musicals is available on Minneapolis Musical Theatre's website at www.aboutmmt.org.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before - or very rarely - seen by Twin Cities audiences. Founded in 1992, Minneapolis Musical Theatre (MMT) has staged works both within the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota. Originally conceived as a touring troupe by founders Kevin Hansen and Steven Meerdink, MMT traveled the Midwest with a combination of musical reviews and lesser-known musicals.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.