Hennepin Arts SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE Tickets On Sale In April

Hennepin Arts has announced that Spotlight Showcase presented by PNC, Minnesota's largest annual celebration of high school theater, is set to return to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Monday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. Spotlight Showcase, which features honors and live performances, serves as a platform for showcasing the talents of high schools and students involved in Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education program.

The two-night event brings together over 1,000 students who have participated in Spotlight-evaluated plays and musicals this past year. Students from across Minnesota will grace the stage at the State Theatre for a celebration that not only spotlights student achievements but also highlights Minnesota theater educators and Spotlight alumni.

Spotlight Showcase presented by PNC also proudly employs professional staff from both the Twin Cities and Broadway to collaborate with students across all areas of theater. Bourgoin Productions serves as producer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

By attending this event, you support the work of Spotlight Education:

Providing educational feedback from teaching artists for Spotlight-evaluated productions.



Offering workshops for high school performers, technicians, and musicians led by local and national experts.



Producing the "Musical Theatre in a Minute" virtual series, delivered monthly.



Developing "Unpacking the Show," a resource to help educators approach theater critically and responsibly.

Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education program is an essential part of arts education in many Minnesota high schools. Annually, we help nearly 8,000 students in more than 100 high schools build confidence, critical thinking, empathy, a sense of community and knowledge and appreciation of theater. The program supplements and enhances arts curricula through production assessments, workshops and arts journalism, increasing equitable access to quality theater education. Spotlight

Showcase, our annual recognition event, is Minnesota's largest celebration of high school theater and provides over 1,000 students the opportunity to perform at the historic State Theatre.

