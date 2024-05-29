Guthrie Theater To Host Vine & Dine Fundraising Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, June 28, the Guthrie Theater will host Vine & Dine, a fundraising benefit to raise funds for the Guthrie Theater Foundation hosted on Opening Night of Little Shop of Horrors. Pre-show festivities include the choice of a distinguished dinner or exclusive happy hour before enjoying the cult-classic musical. The distinguished dinner includes a cocktail hour with signature drinks and tasty hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet seated dinner, and a short program. The pre-show happy hour features show-themed sips and sweets on the Endless Bridge.

Tickets range from $50 to $1,000 and are on sale now. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.guthrietheater.org/vineanddine.

Ticket Packages

Distinguished Dinner* – $500 per ticket. Hosted by Artistic Director Joseph Haj and Board Chair Jennifer Reedstrom Bishop, this celebratory event includes a cocktail hour, gourmet seated dinner, dessert, brief speaking program and giving opportunity. $300 of each ticket is a tax-deductible donation to the Guthrie Theater Foundation.

Premium Distinguished Dinner Ticket* – $1,000 per ticket. Includes everything listed above, plus premium dinner seating. $800 of each ticket is a tax-deductible donation to the Guthrie Theater Foundation.

*Show tickets sold separately. Interested in purchasing a table of 6 or 8? Please contact give@guthrietheater.org.

Pre-Show Happy Hour – $100 per ticket. Includes show-themed drinks and desserts on the Endless Bridge, plus Area 2 seating for Little Shop of Horrors. $25 of each ticket is a tax-deductible donation to the Guthrie Theater Foundation.

About the Production

On Skid Row, Mr. Mushnik plans to shutter his failing florist shop when his timid staffer Seymour presents an exotic-but-wilted flytrap named Audrey II. Convinced it will boost business, Seymour encourages Mr. Mushnik to display the peculiar plant, which Seymour successfully revives. As Audrey II draws much-needed crowds to the shop, Seymour makes a disturbing discovery: It needs fresh blood (and lots of it) to grow — a secret that forces Seymour into a Faustian bargain to keep his fame and fortune intact. A hilarious mashup of science fiction, horror and musical theater, this cult classic boasts Motown-inspired hits like “Feed Me (Git It),” “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Comments