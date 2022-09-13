Guthrie Theater Appoints Tracy Brigden as Senior Artistic Producer

Tracy Brigden has been named the Guthrie Theater's Senior Artistic Producer and a member of the Senior Management Team. Before coming to the Guthrie, she served as Artistic Director at City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for 16 years, leading the organization to its prominent and respected place as a major incubator and producer of new plays and musicals. Under her leadership, City Theatre produced almost 200 plays and launched an extensive play development program, including a new play festival.

As a freelance director, Brigden has worked around the country, principally on new plays. Productions include the world premieres of Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge by Christopher Durang starring Kristine Nielsen (City Theatre), Gompers by Adam Rapp starring Anthony Rapp (City Theatre), Dollhouse by Theresa Rebeck starring Frank Converse (Hartford Stage) and Human Error by Keith Reddin (Atlantic Theater Company); the American premieres of Oil by Ella Hickson (Olney Theatre Center) and The Clearing by Helen Edmundson (City Theatre/ Hartford Stage/New York Stage and Film); and the acclaimed productions of Time Flies by David Ives starring Debra Jo Rupp (Barrington Stage Company), Hand to God and Midsummer: A Play With Songs (City Theatre/TheaterWorks Hartford) and Heisenberg starring Anthony Heald (Pittsburgh Public Theater).

Prior to City Theatre, Brigden served on the artistic staffs of Manhattan Theatre Club and Hartford Stage. She holds a B.S. in Theatre from Northwestern University and an M.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from Point Park University. Learn more at www.tracybrigden.com.