Guthrie Theater Announces New Dates For A RAISIN IN THE SUN

The Guthrie Theater today announced new dates for its production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, directed by acclaimed Twin Cities artist Austene Van. Originally scheduled to open the theater's 2021-2022 subscription season in January 2022, the show was later postponed due to cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated members of the company. A Raisin in the Sun will now play April 30 - June 5, 2022, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances (April 30 - May 5). All other performances range from $26 to $80. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates. For up-to-date information about the Guthrie's health and safety policies, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

"What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?" In 1951, poet Langston Hughes posed these questions, and Lorraine Hansberry answered with a theatrical masterpiece that broke down racial barriers both on and off the stage. A Raisin in the Sun follows the three-generation Younger family as they grapple with different definitions of the American dream and how to achieve it. When the matriarch, Lena, buys a home in an all-white neighborhood, the Youngers are greeted by thinly veiled racism and financial pitfalls that threaten to pull the family apart and push their dreams out of reach.

Casting updates will be announced at a later date. The creative team for A Raisin in the Sun includes Austene Van (Director), Regina GarcÃ­a (Scenic Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jeff Lowe Bailey (Sound Designer), Taylor Barfield (Production Dramaturg), Evamarii Johnson (Voice and Dialect Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director), Sasha Smith (Intimacy Coach), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Laura Topham (Stage Manager) and Lori Lundquist (Assistant Stage Manager).

This production of A Raisin in the Sun is sponsored by Ameriprise Financial.

Health and Safety Update:



All audience members, regardless of age, must wear a mask and show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, plus a valid photo ID (for ticket holders under 18, a school photo ID or an official school document with the student's name is an acceptable form of ID). A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. A complete list of Guthrie requirements for masking and vaccination are available at www.guthrietheater.org/health.