Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month

Performances run May 5-20.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Ghoulish Delights, the theatre company that specializes in "sophisticated suspense," will stage a new revised and expanded version of its thrilling 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival production, The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic, written and directed by Tim Uren. It will be performed at the Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, from May 5-20. It will feature performers Merit Burgett, Shanan Custer, Sean Dillon, Catherine Hansen, Jay Kiistler, Alicia Lane, and Ariel Pinkerton.

The Tourist Trap is set in a sinister roadside attraction, where tourists are invited to peruse the relics of the notorious death cult founded by Marcus Bingham. In the late 19th century, cult members terrorized the population of the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bingham's followers claimed that he had strange powers and they worshiped him like a god. As the tale takes unexpected turns, today's visitors will discover that this house holds a deadly secret.

The original production was a hit at the 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival, playing to near capacity houses and garnering enthusiastic reviews. "Expect the unexpected as the pace of this bloody gem starts small, then accelerates like a runaway train," wrote Lisa Brock in the StarTribune.

Writer and director Tim Uren is the "Chief Ghoul" of Ghoulish Delights. For 25 years, he has been performing, writing, and directing shows that make us shiver at festivals and small venues in the Twin Cities. Along the way, has worked with companies such as Theater Pro Rata, the Brave New Workshop, and Theater in the Round. He has directed a film, The Curse of Yig, based on an H. P. Lovecraft story, that has garnered critical praise. His company, Ghoulish Delights, produces the popular Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society series, which stages live versions of radio scripts. These shows have been enjoyed by thousands of Twin Cities theatregoers.

Ariel Pinkerton, a veteran lighting designer, performer, and storyteller, became the "Production Banshee" of the company in 2022. She will perform in The Tourist Trap. Ariel is also co-producing artistic director of Fortune's Fool Theatre, and has worked with Nimbus Theatre, Chameleon Theatre, Theatre in the Round, Freshwater Theatre, and others. She has also performed as a storyteller at the Minnesota Fringe Festival and other festivals across the country.

Beloved Twin Cities writer, director, actor, and comedian Shanan Custer will also be in the cast. In addition to her extensive work with The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society, she co-wrote and appeared in the Ivey Award-winning Two Sugars, Room for Cream and Sometimes There's Wine. Shanan has also worked at Park Square Theatre, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Theatre Pro Rata, Brave New Workshop, Theatre Mu, and others. She recently directed The Book Club Play for Theatre in the Round.

Rounding out the cast are Merit Burgett (Six Elements Theatre, Fearless Comedy, Minnesota Renaissance Festival, Minnesota Fringe Festival), Sean Dillon (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Lincoln Center, History Theatre, Theatre Pro Rata, Walking Shadow, Actors Theatre of Minnesota), Catherine Hansen (Wayward Theatre, Gadfly Theatre, Smartmouth Comedy, Shadow Horse, Minnesota Fringe Festival), Jay Kistler (Dangerous Productions, Sheep Theater, Actor's Theatre of Minnesota, Shadow Horse, CLIMB Theatre), and Alicia Lane.

Fans of suspense and horror will not want to miss this skillfully told thriller. Performance dates for The Tourist Trap are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5 - 7; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 11 - 14; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 18 - 20. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:00 p.m.).




