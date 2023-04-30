Five Projects Selected For 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab Cohort

The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) has announced the 5 projects selected for the 2023-2025 Activate Rural Learning Lab-a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities.

Activate Rural supports creative building activation projects that inspire, motivate, and open up possibilities for connection in rural communities across Minnesota. Five projects based in communities with populations under 10,000, were selected for the 2023-2025 Cohort, which is in its first year of operation, led by the Activate Rural Program Director Sarina Otaibi. Activate Rural projects will receive $25,000 for artist-led community engagement projects and program participation, one-on-one technical assistance, access to a supportive cohort peer network, project promotion and documentation support, access to Activate Rural Learning Lab resource guides and workshops, as well as travel and lodging costs for three core team members to attend two in-person cohort gatherings. This program is generously supported by the Mellon Foundation.

Sarina Otaibi, Activate Rural Program Director says: "I am beyond excited to begin working closely with the 5 Activate Rural projects selected to participate in our first 2-year learning lab experience! Each project has a team of passionate and dedicated artists and activators ready to experiment, engage, and transform places into creative and welcoming hubs of connection for their communities."

The Department of Public Transformation (DoPT) believes in working with artists, cultural workers, and connectors to strengthen rural places by supporting the role of community assets-social, cultural, and built-as a lens to help communities investigate and celebrate their collective story: past, present, and future. From creative taprooms and gathering places to multi-use community hubs and knowledge centers, DoPT views these types of 'third places' as vital contributors to increasing social connections, strengthening a shared sense of place, and supporting cross-cultural understanding in rural communities. The five building activation projects selected for the inaugural Activate Rural Cohort align with these values.

DoPT invites you to get to know the new 2023-2025 Activate Rural Cohort below:

City of Buhl-Buhl, MN

Activate a community building as a safe space for youth to gather and for community members to come together.

Reclaim Community-Jasper, MN

Activate 'Bauman Hall' as a welcoming place of comfort and learning and a social gathering place for creativity and connection in the community.

Mni Sota Arts-Redwood Falls, MN

Activate a downtown building as a place for Native artists to exhibit, gather and connect and as a safe place for truthful historical sharing.

Spring Grove Cinema-Spring Grove, MN

Activate the cooperatively-owned movie theater located downtown as a place for connection, innovation and community vitality.

Manoomin Arts Initiative-White Earth Nation

Activate and sustain the Animikii Print Club Studio into an artist-run print studio and gallery in the city of Mahnomen.

Please visit the Activate Rural homepage for more information on the program, selected projects, and DoPT: https://www.publictransformation.org/activate-rural

About Activate Rural:

The Activate Rural Learning Lab is a cohort-based peer network, workshop series, and resource hub which supports community leaders and artists in cultivating welcoming and creative physical places of connection in rural communities. Activate Rural's artist-led asset activation framework, provides an accessible, replicable, and scalable approach to building design and development for those who have a passion and vision for working with their community. More information at www.publictransformation.org/activate-rural

About Department of Public Transformation (DoPT):

The Department of Public Transformation is an artist-led nonprofit organization that works to develop creative strategies for increased community connection, civic engagement, and equitable participation in rural places. More information at www.publictransformation.org