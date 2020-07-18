Fairmont Opera House Presents LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE

Civic Summer Theatre is ready to put on a big show! Little House on the Prairie comes to life on the Fairmont Opera House stage. The musical follows the Ingalls family's journey westward and settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children.

The production takes place July 21-26, 2020 at 7:30 PM at Fairmont Opera House, 45 Downtown Plaza, Fairmont, MN 56031.

For tickets and more information, visit https://fairmontoperahouse.org/.

