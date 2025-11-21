FORTS! BUILD YOUR OWN ADVENTURE Comes to Children’s Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced Forts! Build Your Own Adventure, an interactive experience! Pull back the curtains and there you are—surrounded by old sofas, crazy lampshades, piles of blankets, and towering towers of cardboard boxes! It’s like the coolest attic you’ve ever seen, where everything’s up for grabs. Use whatever you want to build…whatever you want—the tallest fort, the longest fort, tons of cozy little forts… Quick, someone hands you a flashlight—what will you do? In Forts! you make it all happen. Best for all ages, Forts! runs February 13-April 5, 2026 on the Cargill Stage.

“Forts! celebrates the power of imagination in its purest and most exhilarating form,” said Rick Dildine, CTC Artistic Director. “From the moment you step inside, you’re transported into a world of boundless possibility—playful, inventive, and alive with creativity. We’re thrilled to invite families into an experience where play leads the way, creativity is limitless, and every child becomes the architect of their own adventure.”



“Twenty years ago, as a student at Northwestern University, I did a research presentation about Children's Theatre Company,” said Forts! creator Julie Ritchey. “The thought that Forts!, a piece I am so proud of, will be presented at CTC, a company I have so long admired, is a true full-circle moment. I am overjoyed and honored to bring Forts! to Minneapolis, and I can't wait to see what the imaginations of the incredible CTC audiences build!”

There will be weekday sessions available during Spring Break (March 17-April 3, 2026).

School groups interested in attending Forts! can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.

Forts! has a run time of 60 minutes with no intermission, and is best for all ages.