E/D Brings THE SHOW to Red Eye Theater This Spring

Twin Cities based performing duo, E/D, which is comprised of Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger, have announced the return of their theatrical work, THE SHOW, which will run March 28 through April 5 at Red Eye Theater in Minneapolis.

THE SHOW was developed between 2018 and 2020, and had its world premiere at The Crane Theater in Minneapolis in 2022. Following its overwhelmingly positive reception, E/D audiences have since been looking forward to THE SHOW's much-anticipated return.

THE SHOW is a glitter bomb of feminine force that rips off the band-aid of pretense and lets the mess flow. THE SHOW is inspired by the angst of girlhood, the women they've always wanted to be, and how ugly things are always ugly, even when you cover them in sequins.

This colorful and electric performance follows three different versions of Emily and Debra: their teenage selves, two epic Alter Egos (a Country Star and a Superhero), and the adult women they actually are, as they navigate the power and complexity of coming of age. Co-creator and performer Debra Berger says, "At its heart, THE SHOW explores the many ways we perform and mask our full truths from the world: I appear okay, but I'm not okay. I appear sweet, but I'm not sweet. I appear weak, but I am stronger than you could imagine. It's a vulnerable, wild, and messy journey."

Rooted in coming of age reflections, the turbulence of girlhood, and dynamic female friendship, THE SHOW is also a reclaiming of femininity. "So much of our work as E/D is about creating space for bold, artistic ideas that express the full breadth of our womanhood," says co-creator and performer Emily Michaels King. "It fully embraces modern femininity and celebrates the fact that girlieness and girlhood are synonymous with power and complexity."

Featuring E/D's signature combination of journey, abstraction, and unforgettable imagery, THE SHOW includes surprising special effects, a cacophonous and nostalgic sound design, and a bold, pink aesthetic. THE SHOW is loud. Unapologetic. Undeniably exciting. Just the sugar rush you need. And proudly made by women artists for everyone.

About E/D

E/D is the collaboration of Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger that creates provocative and visually stunning performance centered on the experience of being a woman. Emily and Debra's work is marked by unconventional storytelling, dynamic visuals and feminist themes. Their pieces are abstract, nostalgic, bold, and unforgettable. E/D is best known for their critically acclaimed shows Lewis/Clark (2016), Animus (2017, 2018), and THE SHOW (2022, 2025).

Comments