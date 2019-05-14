Duluth Playhouse Welcomes New Director Of Development

The Duluth Playhouse is thrilled to announce the hiring of Devin Stigsell as the organizations new Director of Development. It's a new position for the Playhouse but one they have been looking to fill for quite some time.

With the addition of the NorShor Theatre, the organization as a whole has grown exponentially, and with that came a new wave of opportunities for the Duluth Playhouse. As the Director of Development, Stigsell will take on sponsorships, advertising, fundraising initiatives, donor relations, and more.

I couldn't be more excited to have Devin join our team, said Christine Gradl Seitz, Executive and Artistic Director of the Duluth Playhouse, Her talent and enthusiasm is inspirational and will carry the Playhouse forward with new energy and ideas.

Stigsell looks forward to continuing to foster close ties with the Duluth community while creating new, creative and exciting opportunities for individuals and businesses to support the Duluth Playhouse.

The Playhouse staff and entire board of directors really have done an amazing job at setting this position up for success states Stigsell, The opportunities are truly endless and I am so excited to partner with the team to bring forth some pretty impressive projects.

Rich with history dating back to 1914, the Duluth Playhouse is one of the country's oldest theatre organizations. Comprised of three stages: the NorShor Theatre, the Playhouse Family Theatre, and The Underground, the Duluth Playhouse produces year-round theatrical and musical performances as well as provides education opportunities of the highest quality for both youth and adults.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You