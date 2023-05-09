Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season

Learn more about the lineup here!
Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Youth Theatre season, an extraordinary collection of iconic musicals which celebrate individual expression and the power of imagination. Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the magic of live theater and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Opening The Youth Theatre season is the delightful toe-tapping classic, Anything Goes: Youth Edition. This one-hour adaptation of the Broadway favorite is guaranteed to blow the roof off the NorShor Theatre. Up next is Disney's Finding Nemo Jr, a stage adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie with a new score from the songwriting team of Frozen. Come sing about love at Godspell Jr, the beloved Broadway classic from Stephen Schwartz, award-winning composer of Wicked. Closing out the season will be Mean Girls High School Version. This "fetch" musical from Tina Fey (30 Rock) is packed with hilarious dialogue, a catchy pop score, and all your favorite moments from the film.
"This season includes opportunities from a range of styles for our young Duluth artists to learn from," says Director of Education Courtney Laine Self. "Anything Goes is a classic Golden Age musical comedy with Cole Porter standards while Mean Girls is a contemporary musical that opened on Broadway just 5 years ago with pop music and commercial choreography. Finding Nemo is a brand new production utilizing highly theatrical methods such as puppetry, embodying animals, and using Non-Realism to create the world of the play and Godspell is a beloved ensemble-based musical that teaches the company how to improvise and creatively build their own unique production. I couldn't be more excited to share these shows with the youth in our area!"
With a commitment to providing performance opportunities for young people, Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre allows students to put their skills into action while connecting with their peers and growing as young artists. At the Duluth Playhouse School of Performing Arts, students can find exceptional training that inspires and challenges them. Duluth Playhouse Summer Camps are a local favorite and though many are currently sold out, there are still a handful of camps that have availability for specific age groups.
On May 1, Duluth Playhouse announced their 2023-2024 Main Stage Season. The line-up includes Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, the ingeniously creative Peter and the Starcatcher, the Dolly Parton hit 9 to 5 The Musical, and a suspenseful Mystery Play to be announced in July. Don't miss out on these unforgettable productions. 23-24 Season Memberships are now on sale for the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre and Main Stage seasons.
Duluth Playhouse Season Members get significant discounts on the shows they love as well as access to the best seats in the house. A variety of memberships are available to fit each person's needs.
To secure your membership, visit the Playhouse website at Click Here, call the box office at 218.733.7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre Box Office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm. Duluth Playhouse will announce their 2023-2024 Underground Season on Monday, May 15.
Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season
Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman
October 27-29, 2023
Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson
Based on the 2003 Disney / Pixar film Finding Nemo
April 26-28, 2024
Book by John Michael Tebelak
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
June 21-23, 2024
Book by Tina Fey
Music by Jeff Richmond
Lyrics by Nell Benjamin
Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls
August 16-18, 2024
