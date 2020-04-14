Duluth Playhouse Hosts Free Online Dance Classes Via Facebook

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Duluth Playhouse is hosting free online dance classes on their Facebook page!

All Playhouse productions across all three of the company's stages are cancelled or postponed through the month of April.

But, with kids at home, the Playhouse has been hosting free classes via Facebook Live. There is something for all ages: dance-a-longs for kids 6 and under, dance classes for all ages and all skill levels, and work-out classes for all fitness levels, too.

While the classes are free, the Playhouse asks that people please consider making a $8 drop-in class donation. Every little bit helps the organization, especially in these unprecedented times. Make your donation at bit.ly/1920Donations.

Check out Duluth Playhouse's Facebook page here!





