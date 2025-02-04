Duluth Playhouse Announces Departure Of Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Duluth Playhouse Board of Directors has announced that Phillip Fazio, Producing Artistic Director, will be stepping down after five years of leadership that has had a lasting impact on both the Playhouse and the greater Duluth community. Fazio's departure marks the end of a transformative era for the organization, which saw significant growth and resilience during his tenure.

Fazio's leadership began in May 2020, when the Playhouse and its Board of Directors announced his appointment as Artistic Director of the NorShor Theatre. He succeeded Christine Gradl Seitz, who had served as the organization's Artistic and Executive Director for two decades. At the time of the announcement, Seitz praised Fazio's ability to bring fresh vision and artistic expertise to the Playhouse's operations.

“I am pleased to announce that Phillip Fazio has been selected to provide artistic direction for Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre,” said Gradl Seitz. “Phillip is a highly skilled director and will provide strong artistic management and a new vision. I very much look forward to the Playhouse's growth and community impact under his leadership.”

In 2021, Fazio was promoted to Producing Artistic Director, where he assumed responsibility for overseeing all artistic elements of the Playhouse's extensive programming. His tenure coincided with one of the most challenging periods in the history of live theatre, yet his bold vision and unwavering commitment proved invaluable in guiding the organization through the global pandemic and its aftermath. Under his direction, the Playhouse not only weathered the storm but emerged with renewed energy and artistic vitality.

“Phillip's leadership during the pandemic was nothing short of heroic,” said Board President Justin Peck. “His bravery and decisiveness in making tough, yet necessary, changes allowed the Playhouse to survive and thrive during a time when so many organizations were struggling. His leadership through our consolidation process was vital to the fiscal health of the organization and ensured that we could continue to provide high-quality theatre to the Twin Ports. His commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the artists, staff, and audiences was a testament to his care for our community.”

Fazio directed 15 productions during his time at the Playhouse, each one reflecting his passion for both artistic excellence and community engagement. He also played a pivotal role as the organization's Covid Safety Manager, working directly with Actor's Equity and monitoring guidelines from the CDC and The Broadway League to ensure the health and safety of all artists, staff, and patrons.

“It's been a privilege to lead Duluth Playhouse through this challenging and unpredictable period,” said Fazio. “Thanks to an unbelievable amount of hard work from our staff, the board of directors, our artists, volunteers, and the community, the Playhouse has not only survived the pandemic, but bounced back stronger than ever. I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made and the impact we have made within the community. The future of the Playhouse is looking very bright and I'm excited to see how the organization continues to grow.”

Fazio's contributions to the Playhouse go beyond his artistic direction; his efforts to elevate the organization's commitment to inclusion and diversity on stage and in the audience have helped the Playhouse become a more welcoming and representative space for all. Under his guidance, the organization saw a significant increase in ticket sales and season memberships, further solidifying its role as a cultural cornerstone in the Twin Ports area.

“We have made great strides in broadening the voices we represent and the stories we choose to tell. It has been extraordinarily gratifying to see how those efforts have positively resonated with our audiences,” Fazio added. “It's my hope that these efforts continue to grow and that the Playhouse remains a space where everyone can see themselves reflected in the art we create.”

As the Playhouse looks ahead, the organization remains committed to continuing the momentum that Fazio has set in motion. Playhouse Executive Director WES DRUMMOND will assume the role of Executive Producing Artistic Director, and a search for an Associate Artistic Director will be announced soon.

“Phillip has been a guiding force for the Playhouse, shaping both our artistic vision and our organizational culture,” said Playhouse Executive Director WES DRUMMOND. “His leadership will leave a lasting impact on our team, our artists, and our community. While he will be greatly missed, we're ready to continue the important work he began, and excited to build upon the strong foundation he has laid for the future.”

Fazio's final production with the Playhouse, a highly anticipated staging of The Light in the Piazza, will open this March. The organization is looking forward to celebrating his achievements.

