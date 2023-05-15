Duluth Playhouse Announces 2023-2024 Underground Season

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Underground season, a collection of plays at the pulse of what's happening in contemporary theater. Duluth Playhouse Underground is dedicated to high-quality productions of unique stories. This fresh series of remarkable productions has an independent spirit of its own.

Opening the Underground season is Misery by William Goldman, a spine-tingling production of expertly crafted suspense from the mind of Stephen King. This intimate, must-see psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Next up, Nick Payne's Constellations defies the boundaries of the world we think we know-delving into the infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny. This spellbinding story of fate, chance, and choice is a cosmic collision of romance and relativity. Closing out the season will be the 2024 What She Said Festival, Duluth Playhouse's annual new play festival celebrating female-identifying playwrights and directors. This satisfying night of exploration and collaboration is a true theater lover's dream.

"The Underground season is a local favorite," says Executive Director WES DRUMMOND. "It's a place where theatre artists can take chances, push boundaries and hone their craft. The shows are more intimate and obscure. The vibe is Off-Broadway. Directors, actors, and designers get to work on contemporary titles and new works. Audiences are up close experiencing the productions and the constantly evolving perspective offered by the Underground. We have just finished an exciting Underground season at the Zeitgeist Teatro Performing Arts Theater. We are grateful to the Zeitgeist team for giving the 2022-2023 Underground season a home during the Playhouse's consolidation to the HART District. We will be announcing the venue for the 2023-2024 Season later this summer.

On May 1, Duluth Playhouse announced their 2023-2024 Main Stage Season. The line-up includes Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, the ingeniously creative Peter and the Starcatcher, the Dolly Parton hit 9 to 5 The Musical, and a suspenseful Mystery Play to be announced in July. Don't miss out on these unforgettable productions.

23-24 Season Memberships are now on sale for the Duluth Playhouse Underground, Youth Theatre and Main Stage seasons. Duluth Playhouse Season Members get significant discounts on the shows they love as well as access to the best seats in the house. A variety of memberships are available to fit each person's needs. To secure your membership, visit the Playhouse website at Click Here, call the box office at 218.733.7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre Box Office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm.