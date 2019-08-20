DanceCo And The Roe Family Singers Present EXPECTATION STATION

DanceCo, in collaboration with the Roe Family Singers and Engineer Paul of the "Choo Choo Bob's Train Show", will present Expectation Station at SteppingStone Theatre, October 16-20 (MEA week). This interactive one-hour show combines dance and musical theater with a little history and a lot of fun to create a truly original performance for the entire family.

Tickets include a free pre-show workshop (25 minutes before curtain) to teach audience members about dance and movement elements of the production. Participants will be invited to perform in a section of the show.

DanceCo produces original dance for young audiences and their families in an interactive format with professional artists.

"DanceCo is unique in not only creating professional dance for young audiences and their families, but also for making it interactive! All of our paid artists enjoy the live connection to the audience created through the interactivity of the work. Expectation Station was created in 2017 but we are making it even better with more interaction, more dancing, and in a beautiful new space!" - Brittany Keefe

Matthew and Brittany Keefe, Co-Artistic Directors of DanceCo, are seasoned dance professionals with roots in the Twin Cities. Their collective work ranges from performing with numerous professional dance companies to teaching, choreography, stage management, administration and leadership roles.

The Roe Family Singers are an Old Time/Bluegrass band led by husband and wife team Quillan and Kim Roe. They have garnered world-wide acclaim, signed with the major record label Pinecastle Records, and won the McKnight award in 2011.

More information and complete bios can be found on the DanceCo website.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You