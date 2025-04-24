DON'T MISS DORIS HINES World Premiere And More Set for History Theatre 2025-26 Season 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



History Theatre has announced its 2025-26 Theater season, featuring a world premiere about the Minneapolis jazz singer Doris Hines; an adventurous new musical about the world of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival; an exploration of local civil war history through compelling storytelling and Irish music; a brand new irreverent coming-to-age comedy about the Willmar Eight and a young woman's obsession with Duran Duran, and ending with a story of a lifelong friendship tested by political divide. Renewal Subscriptions and group tickets on sale now, new subscriptions available May 15, all single tickets available on July 19th.

"There is an interconnectedness that history isn't distant but that we make history every day and an importance of knowing the past, to better understand where we are going", said Artistic Director Richard D. Thompson. "As we look ahead to the new season, I hope there is something in each production audiences connect to, and leave inspired to continue learning more about our shared history. Stories that remain relevant to today's world and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the theatre to experience them."

Managing Director Karen Meuller added, "Looking ahead at this season we hope you'll discover untold stories that reach across the nation as well as our own back yard. From the East Side neighborhood of St. Paul where boyhood friends Harry Blackmun and Warren Burger grew up to become Supreme Court Justices to downtown St. Paul's winter castle showcase designed by architect Clarence Wesley "Cap" Wigington this season is truly full of discovery and achievement.

The 25-26 season will open with DON'T MISS DORIS HINES by TyLie Shiders about Doris Hines, a promising nightclub singer determined to establish a career in show business and the career she led here in MN and around the world. Reputedly, Nat King Cole told Ella Fitzgerald, "DO NOT Miss Doris Hines!" and she didn't! This quote encompasses Doris' career in show business, and playwright TyLie's Shider's interest in adapting her relatively unsung story for the stage.

This holiday season, there is SNOW better place to be than History Theatre for the brand-new musical comedy adventure, ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL by Keith Hovis and Rachel Teagle. Explore the strange and wonderful world of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and the resilience, imagination, and heart that make Minnesota such a wonderful place, especially in the snow.

First seen at the MN Fringe Festival in 2022, WHOOSH! will take the HT stage this winter! A raucous, comical, emotionally gripping ghost story - performed by solo artist Andrew Erskine Wheeler, who performs multiple characters - and involving Minneapolis' St. Anthony Falls in the days immediately following Minnesota's involvement in the Civil War. Folk musicians, The Lost Forty, will accompany the award-winning production.

Sandra Struthers, best known to HT patrons in the cast of Glensheen, pens HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF a fast-paced, irreverent comedy blending personal narrative storytelling, sketch comedy, off-kilter game shows, and totally tubular 80's hits!

Finally, revisit a History Theatre classic, COURTING HARRY by Lee Blessing that follow Minnesota natives Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger and Justice Harry Blackmun, best friends growing up in the same St. Paul neighborhood, who remained close despite their differing career paths, not to mention their often conflicting personal and political ideologies.

THE SEASON LINE-UP

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES

September 18-October 12, 2025

by TyLie Shider

directed by Richard D. Thompson

When Doris Hines, a promising nightclub singer, moves to Minneapolis from Yonkers, NY, her young marriage is on the rocks, but she is determined to establish a career in show business in an effort to raise her six children in a post WWII society. Reputedly, Nat King Cole told Ella Fitzgerald, "DO NOT Miss Doris Hines!" and she didn't. This quote encompasses Doris' career in show business, and playwright TyLie Shider's interest in adapting her relatively unsung story for the stage.

Doris Hines is the mother of Gary Hines, director of the world-renowned musical group, THE SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS. The group has received three Grammy Awards, among other awards and accolades.

RAW STAGES FESTIVAL Oct 17-19

History Theatre regularly commissions new work and has produced over 115 world premieres since 1978. The RAW STAGES: New Works Festival is an opportunity for YOU to get an inside look at the script development process and provide feedback for the playwrights. Our 22nd annual RAW STAGES festival is super-sized this season and consists of six staged readings of scripts-in-progress, directed and performed by professional artists. Following each reading, audiences will be invited to join a live talkback with the artistic team and cast. Full line up to be announced this summer; subscribers receive a discount on a festival pass.

ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL

November 20- December 21, 2025

book and co-lyrics by Rachel Teagle

music and co-lyrics by Keith Hovis

directed by Richard D. Thompson

When Saint Paul city architect Clarence "Cap" Wigington is tasked with designing a glorious ice palace for the Winter Carnival, he and his wife Viola get much more than they bargain for when the magic of the Carnival enters their lives. With a gust of icy wind, Viola and Cap are whisked away into the realm of King Boreas and find themselves at the center of the epic myth that drives the festival.

In this magical land of the North Wind, historical figures from the Carnival's long and storied history are seeking a new King to bring back the magic and see in Cap's brilliance the leader they've been hoping for. Meanwhile, jealous Fire Lord Vulcanus and his right-hand woman Klondike Kate see in Viola an opportunity to disrupt the winter king and end the festival once and for all. In a journey through both myth and history, they meet Minnesota figures from 19th century amateur poets to champion snowmobile racers, all of whom helped make the Winter Carnival a lasting and marvelous tradition. As the realm discovers the magic in creativity and community, Cap and Viola melt the ice that has formed between them, and the power of the Winter Carnival is ignited once again.

In this brand-new musical comedy adventure, playwright Rachel Teagle and composer Keith Hovis explore the strange and wonderful world of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and the resilience, imagination, and heart that make Minnesota such a wonderful place, especially in the snow

WHOOSH!

January 29- February 22, 2026

By Andrew Erskine Wheeler

directed by Allison Vincent

with music by The Lost Forty

WHOOSH! is a raucous, comical, emotionally gripping ghost story performed by solo artist, Andrew Erskine Wheeler, performing multiple characters, and involving Minneapolis' St. Anthony Falls in the days immediately following Minnesota's involvement in the Civil War. Wheeler weaves an emotionally gripping ghost tale using song and storytelling to recount his Irish ancestor's intersectional history with St. Anthony Falls and Minneapolis, known respectively as Owámniyomni and Gakaabikaang in Dakota and Anishinaabe.

This story was first performed in an award-winning production at the 2022 MN Fringe Festival. In the History Theatre's expanded production, folk musicians The Lost Forty will accompany the production.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

March 19- April 12, 2026

by Sandra Struthers

directed by Laura Leffler

Hungry Like the Wolf is a fast-paced, irreverent comedy exploring the first American bank strike and fight for women's labor rights, an '80s tv-movie flop, a starlet's battle with McCarthyism, and a young woman's obsession with Duran Duran. In this coming-of-age story, audiences will learn about the Willmar Eight--the eight women who led the famous 1977 strike--, the film made about them, and Lee Grant--the fascinating actress-turned-director who told their story. Hungry Like the Wolf blends personal narrative storytelling, sketch comedy, off-kilter game shows, and totally tubular 80's hits! While playful and humorous, this show invites audiences to ask: how can we draw upon humor and fellowship to dream of a better tomorrow.

COURTING HARRY

May 14-June 7, 2026

by Lee Blessing

directed by Joel Sass

Follow Minnesota natives Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger and Justice Harry Blackmun, lifelong friends whose strong bonds are tested by the momentous decisions before them. Burger and Blackmun were best friends growing up in the same St. Paul neighborhood, and they remained close despite their differing career paths, not to mention their often conflicting personal and political ideologies. But when Richard Nixon appointed them both to the highest court in America, they found themselves at odds over some of the most controversial legal cases in American history.

Ticket Information

Renewal Subscriptions and group tickets on sale now, new subscriptions available May 15, all single tickets available on July 19th. Learn more: www.historytheatre.com

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access, ASL, Audio Described, and Open Captioned performances. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

