DEAR EVAN HANSEN $25 Digital Lottery Announced For Every Performance

Described by the Los Angeles Times as a "cultural phenomenon," DEAR EVAN HANSEN comes to the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) as part of the 2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin series Tuesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 9, 2019. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available for each performance.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours prior to the first performance in Minneapolis and will be accepted until 9 a.m. local time the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional details and times will be announced in each tour city by the local theatre box office prior to the engagement. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen.

Tickets will go on sale on at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Purchases will be restricted to four tickets per person during the engagement.

Performance dates are Tuesday, May 28 - Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEAR EVAN HANSEN produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window: is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

The first national tour is currently underway with performances scheduled across North America, and the show's first international production opened last month at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, with a West End production to open on November 19, 2019 at London's Noel Coward Theatre. The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three years running, and was just proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.





