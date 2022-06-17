Circus Abyssinia Returns to Children's Theatre Company with New Show TULU

Children's Theatre Company will welcome back Circus Abyssinia, the internationally acclaimed Ethiopian circus that delighted audiences in 2019, with their brand-new show, Tulu. Running September 13 through October 23, 2022, this dazzling performance is inspired by the story of Ethiopian icon Derartu Tulu, the first Black African woman to win Olympic gold.

Tulu had its successful world premiere in London in May of 2022 at the Underbelly Festival with audiences calling it "hypnotic, exciting...DO NOT MISS." (The Black Project). Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of high-flying acrobatics, hand balancing, and juggling (sometimes with fire!) flashes before your eyes, backed by pulse-pounding Ethio-pop music! Feel the energy and spectacle of the Olympic games packed with extraordinary circus acts and be amazed as the world of triumph and virtuosity comes to dynamic life! Don't miss the company that Broadway World calls "a cultural phenomenon."

"We're seriously over the moon to be coming back to Children's Theatre Company," state the creators, Bibi Tesfamariam and Bichu Shimellis. "With our new show, Tulu, we'll be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the story of Ethiopian icon and Olympic legend, Derartu Tulu, the first African woman to win Olympic gold. After a delay of so many months, we're more excited than ever to perform with the wonderful audiences of Minnesota again!"

Derartu Tulu said of being the inspiration for Tulu, "I'm excited and so flattered that Circus Abyssinia has chosen to tell my story. I'm very intrigued by the circus arts, which are quite new to Ethiopia, and how they might express and connect with my passion for my sport."

Derartu Tulu grew up in a small village where she tended cattle and lived to run up and down steep valleys, and over dusty plains where hyenas prowled. With breathtaking displays of circus virtuosity, Circus Abyssinia celebrates the ferocious skill and tenacity of young Derartu: how, unmatched in speed and guile, she chased her dreams all the way to the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and won gold in the 10,000m with a heart-racing sprint to the finish.

"We are thrilled to bring back the extraordinary Circus Abyssinia to Minnesota," states Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "We love this company and the way the performers lit up the stage with their joy, their incredible feats, daring and virtuosity. This new piece inspired by the energy, risk, and power of the Olympics has already dazzled audiences overseas, and we are delighted to host the American premiere."

Circus Abyssinia: Tulu runs September 12 through October 23, 2022 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Tickets can now be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/circus or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices currently range from $15-$64. Subscriptions are also currently available. Subscriptions can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/subscribe.