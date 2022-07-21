Children's Theatre Company Welcomes New Board Leadership And Members

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) announced today that Silvia M. Perez has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the theatre's Chair of the Board of Directors. Professionally, Perez serves as the President of 3M Commercial Solutions Division. She has served on CTC's board for five years including three years a Vice Chair. Also elected was Stefanie Adams as Co-Vice Chair (Principal, Director of Client Services and Marketing, Peregrine), Steven J. Thompson as Co-Vice Chair (Community Leader, Northstar Healthcare Advisors), Adebisi Wilson as Co-Vice Chair (Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.), George Montague as Treasurer (Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.), and John W. Geelan as Secretary (General Counsel and Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies).

"CTC's mission to 'educate, challenge, and inspire' truly resonates with the times and with me," stated Board Chair Silvia M. Perez. "A healthy conversation across generations and diverse audiences is key to building a stronger community, and what could be more appropriate than facilitating that through world class theatre and education programs. I consider this appointment a genuine honor, a privilege, and an immense responsibility, and am confident that with the support of our amazing staff and board of directors, I can be the champion this organization deserves."

Additionally, CTC has announced nine, dynamic leaders as new board members including Jamie Candee (Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum), Scott Cummings (Market Development Director, Accenture), Danielle Duzan (Vice President, Human Resources, Polaris), Isa Loundon Flaherty (Senior Public Relations Manager, Microsoft), Ellie Krug (Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC), Wendy Mahling (Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial), Hillery Shay (Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota), Tanya M. Taylor (Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Radisson Hospitality Inc.), and Hannah Yankelevich (Partner, McKinsey & Co.).

"We are thrilled to bring this incredible group of leaders to the Board of Directors for CTC who were enthusiastically approved by members," remarked Anne Lockner, Co-Chair of the Governance Committee. "The broad range of lived and work experiences represented in these new members further diversifies the expertise, life skills, and perspectives that we value in our Board and organization," stated Kate Kelly, Co-Chair of the Governance Committee.

2022 - 2023 Children's Theatre Company's Board of Directors

Officers

Silvia M. Perez, Chair | President, 3M Commercial Solutions Division

Stefanie Adams, Vice Chair | Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, Peregrine

Steven J. Thompson, Vice Chair | Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors

Adebisi Wilson, Vice Chair | Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.

George Montague, Treasurer |, Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.

John W. Geelan, Secretary | General Counsel & Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies

Members

Kelly Baker | Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Thrivent

Tomme Beevas | Founder and Chief Strategic Officer, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Ellen Bendel-Stenzel, MD | Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, and Science

Michael Blum | Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Amanda Brinkman | CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Sunshine Studios

Morgan Burns | Partner, Faegre Drinker

Jamie Candee | Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum

Joe Carroll | SVP, U.S. Bank

Jodi Chu | Chief Financial Officer, Chu Vision Institute

Scott Cummings | Market Development Director, Accenture

Peter Diessner | President, Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development Companies

Amol Dixit | Director, GWorks Venture Studio, General Mills, Founder, Hot Indian Foods

Danielle Duzan | Vice President, Human Resources, Polaris

Ben Eklo | Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement

Meredith Englund | Chief Operations Officer, Carbon Origins

Isa Loundon Flaherty | Senior Public Relations Manager, Microsoft

Bob Frenzel | Chairman, CEO, Xcel Energy

Andy Gorski | Vice President of Brand and Promotional Marketing, Best Buy

Conor Green | Partner, TT Capital Partners

Lili Hall | President and CEO, KNOCK, Inc.

Maria Hemsley | Community Leader

Andy Ho | Principal, Deloitte

Hoyt Hsiao | President and CEO, Shaw-Lundquist Assoc. Inc.

Dominic Iannazzo | Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Kate Kelly | Regional President, Minnesota, PNC Bank

ellie krug | Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC

Chad M. Larsen | Realtor, Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Realty

Anne M. Lockner | Partner, Robins Kaplan LLP

Mary Loeffelholz | Vice President, Airport Customer Service, MSP, Delta

Trisha London | Community Leader and Counselor, Crisis Text Line

Wendy Mahling | Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial

Kelly Miller | Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Sonny Miller | Partner, Dorsey & Whitney

Jeb A. Myers | Interim-President, Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School

Thor Nelson | Chief Financial Officer, Aspen Waste Systems

Nnamdi Njoku | SVP & President, Medtronic Neuromodulation

Amanda NOrman | Community Leader

Doug Parish | Community Leader

Angela Pennington | Community Leader

Maria Wagner Reamer | Community Leader

Craig E. Samitt, M.D. | Managing Director, ITO Advisors

Chris Schermer | President, SCHERMER

Noreen Sedgeman | Shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine P.A.

Hillery Shay | Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota

Wendy Skjerven | Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Group General Counsel, Travelers

Anne E. Stavney | Head of School, The Blake School

Tanya M. Taylor | Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Radisson Hospitality Inc.

David Van Benschoten | Shareholder, The Advocate Group

Hannah Yankelevich | Partner, McKinsey & Co.

Kashi Yoshikawa | Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank

Mike Zechmeister | Chief Financial Officer, C.H. Robinson