Children's Theatre Company Welcomes New Board Leadership And Members
Additionally, CTC has announced nine, dynamic leaders as new board members.
Children's Theatre Company (CTC) announced today that Silvia M. Perez has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the theatre's Chair of the Board of Directors. Professionally, Perez serves as the President of 3M Commercial Solutions Division. She has served on CTC's board for five years including three years a Vice Chair. Also elected was Stefanie Adams as Co-Vice Chair (Principal, Director of Client Services and Marketing, Peregrine), Steven J. Thompson as Co-Vice Chair (Community Leader, Northstar Healthcare Advisors), Adebisi Wilson as Co-Vice Chair (Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.), George Montague as Treasurer (Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.), and John W. Geelan as Secretary (General Counsel and Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies).
"CTC's mission to 'educate, challenge, and inspire' truly resonates with the times and with me," stated Board Chair Silvia M. Perez. "A healthy conversation across generations and diverse audiences is key to building a stronger community, and what could be more appropriate than facilitating that through world class theatre and education programs. I consider this appointment a genuine honor, a privilege, and an immense responsibility, and am confident that with the support of our amazing staff and board of directors, I can be the champion this organization deserves."
Additionally, CTC has announced nine, dynamic leaders as new board members including Jamie Candee (Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum), Scott Cummings (Market Development Director, Accenture), Danielle Duzan (Vice President, Human Resources, Polaris), Isa Loundon Flaherty (Senior Public Relations Manager, Microsoft), Ellie Krug (Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC), Wendy Mahling (Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial), Hillery Shay (Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota), Tanya M. Taylor (Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Radisson Hospitality Inc.), and Hannah Yankelevich (Partner, McKinsey & Co.).
"We are thrilled to bring this incredible group of leaders to the Board of Directors for CTC who were enthusiastically approved by members," remarked Anne Lockner, Co-Chair of the Governance Committee. "The broad range of lived and work experiences represented in these new members further diversifies the expertise, life skills, and perspectives that we value in our Board and organization," stated Kate Kelly, Co-Chair of the Governance Committee.
2022 - 2023 Children's Theatre Company's Board of Directors
Officers
Silvia M. Perez, Chair | President, 3M Commercial Solutions Division
Stefanie Adams, Vice Chair | Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, Peregrine
Steven J. Thompson, Vice Chair | Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors
Adebisi Wilson, Vice Chair | Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.
George Montague, Treasurer |, Chief Financial Officer, Nuwellis, Inc.
John W. Geelan, Secretary | General Counsel & Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies
Members
Kelly Baker | Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Thrivent
Tomme Beevas | Founder and Chief Strategic Officer, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen
Ellen Bendel-Stenzel, MD | Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, and Science
Michael Blum | Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.
Amanda Brinkman | CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Sunshine Studios
Morgan Burns | Partner, Faegre Drinker
Jamie Candee | Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum
Joe Carroll | SVP, U.S. Bank
Jodi Chu | Chief Financial Officer, Chu Vision Institute
Scott Cummings | Market Development Director, Accenture
Peter Diessner | President, Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development Companies
Amol Dixit | Director, GWorks Venture Studio, General Mills, Founder, Hot Indian Foods
Danielle Duzan | Vice President, Human Resources, Polaris
Ben Eklo | Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement
Meredith Englund | Chief Operations Officer, Carbon Origins
Isa Loundon Flaherty | Senior Public Relations Manager, Microsoft
Bob Frenzel | Chairman, CEO, Xcel Energy
Andy Gorski | Vice President of Brand and Promotional Marketing, Best Buy
Conor Green | Partner, TT Capital Partners
Lili Hall | President and CEO, KNOCK, Inc.
Maria Hemsley | Community Leader
Andy Ho | Principal, Deloitte
Hoyt Hsiao | President and CEO, Shaw-Lundquist Assoc. Inc.
Dominic Iannazzo | Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
Kate Kelly | Regional President, Minnesota, PNC Bank
ellie krug | Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC
Chad M. Larsen | Realtor, Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Realty
Anne M. Lockner | Partner, Robins Kaplan LLP
Mary Loeffelholz | Vice President, Airport Customer Service, MSP, Delta
Trisha London | Community Leader and Counselor, Crisis Text Line
Wendy Mahling | Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial
Kelly Miller | Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
Sonny Miller | Partner, Dorsey & Whitney
Jeb A. Myers | Interim-President, Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School
Thor Nelson | Chief Financial Officer, Aspen Waste Systems
Nnamdi Njoku | SVP & President, Medtronic Neuromodulation
Amanda NOrman | Community Leader
Doug Parish | Community Leader
Angela Pennington | Community Leader
Maria Wagner Reamer | Community Leader
Craig E. Samitt, M.D. | Managing Director, ITO Advisors
Chris Schermer | President, SCHERMER
Noreen Sedgeman | Shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine P.A.
Hillery Shay | Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children's Minnesota
Wendy Skjerven | Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Group General Counsel, Travelers
Anne E. Stavney | Head of School, The Blake School
Tanya M. Taylor | Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Radisson Hospitality Inc.
David Van Benschoten | Shareholder, The Advocate Group
Hannah Yankelevich | Partner, McKinsey & Co.
Kashi Yoshikawa | Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank
Mike Zechmeister | Chief Financial Officer, C.H. Robinson