Children's Theatre Company Launches MILK AND COOKIES WITH CTC

St. Paul Pioneer Press has reported that Children's Theatre is launching "Milk and Cookies with CTC" at noon today, Tuesday, April 14, on Instagram live. CTC company members Autumn Ness and Reed Sigmund will host the first "Milk and Cookies" - "chatting with people, answering questions and teaching a few things," according to CTC. Every two weeks "Milk and Cookies" will feature a different host.

While the Company has had to postpone their production of Annie, CTC asked people to sing along to the musical's best-known song, 'Tomorrow'.

