Children's Theatre Company Announces Virtual Academy Classes For Winter

Children's Theatre Company has announced that Virtual Academy classes for the winter season are now on sale.

Classes are either nine weeks or four weeks long, running January 26 through March 27, 2021. Classes will include a mix of theatre, music, dance, film, and technical theatre for ages 4 through 18, beginner through pre-professional.

This winter also includes a new offering designed for parents providing fun ways to bring imagination and creativity into the home paired with weekday daytime classes to give students an artistic break in their virtual school day. Also included are classes specifically designed for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses for ages 4 through 12. Full class list is below.

Audiences can also watch two free streamed performances of student-devised works including PRIDE (reflections about Stonewall through a variety of artistic mediums) and COVIDtown the Musical. Both performances are located at https://childrenstheatre.org/studentvoices.

CTC saw great success with the launch of Virtual Academy this summer, serving over 700 students from 30 different states and three countries through 50 classes and six master classes featuring Broadway stars and internationally acclaimed designers. Virtual Academy was expanded twice to include additional class offerings, and most classes were sold out.

Registration is now available at childrenstheatre.org/virtual-academy. Scholarships are available through the ACT Pass program.

Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You