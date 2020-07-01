Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Announces Summer Concerts On The Main Stage Starting July 10

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has announced a schedule of live Summer Concerts to be performed on the Main Stage beginning on Friday, July 10 and to run through the end of August.

Since March 13, CDT has been dark after all performances were postponed due to COVID-19. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is now very excited to present some of the fan-favorite concerts postponed from the spring season and have now added several hot new tributes as well. The Concert Series has been moved from its home in the Fireside to the much larger Main Dinner Theatre space to accommodate a safer number of guests at 25% capacity.

Titles will include favorites such as: 100 Years of Sinatra, A Salute to Buddy Holly and Friends, I Dig Peter, Paul & Mary, Forever Everly, Rumours & Dreams: The Music of Fleetwood Mac and a host of brand new concerts like: A Night of Hall & Oates, ABBASolutely Fab, and Hot Buttered Classic Soul featuring Ginger Commodore, Dennis Spears and the incredible Jesse Larson, finalist of "NBC's THE VOICE." (Full listing of events follows at the end of this release.)

Audiences will love that concerts will be performed 4-6 nights every week, including some matinees. The series kicks off July 10th with Andrew Walesch's Big Band tribute to the incomparable Frank Sinatra. At this time, concerts are scheduled through August.

CDT is following State Health Department and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. Mask use is required when not consuming food or beverage. Beverage service will continue through the performance.

Doors will open two hours prior to the performance. Dinner is available for $15, in addition to the $40 ticket price. Seats are being assigned to ensure safe distancing. Ticket buyers will check in at will-call upon arrival to receive their table assignment. Full safety details may be found on ChanhassenDT.com.

When it is safe and prudent, and in accordance with government requirements, CDT greatly looks forward to resuming productions of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man and Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret. Until that time, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests our special brand of entertainment through these uplifting and stellar summer concerts.

The box office is now open to take reservations by phone at 952-934-1525 from 10am to 5pm Monday through Friday (closed July 3). Reservations can also easily be made on ChanhassenDT.com.

