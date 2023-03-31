Cast Set for NEWSIES JR. at Stages Theatre Company

EXTRA EXTRA!! Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for Disney's Newsies JR. Young newspaper sellers on the streets of New York City unite against powerful publishers to protest unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this rousing 60-minute version of the hit 2012 Broadway musical based on the 1992 film is filled with song, dance, spirit, and heart.

Disney's Newsies JR. is recommended for everyone ages 4+. This movie-turned-musical is a classic for all generations! Parents loved the movie from the 90s, kids love the musical from 2012, and now you can see it live on stage! The amazing lyrics, intense choreography, and heart-warming storyline, the audience will be thoroughly entertained, encouraging everyone to "SEIZE THE DAY".

Meet the cast of Disney's Newsies JR. Kenza Ahmed (Les), Lyla Bouchard (Snyder), Lucas Bueling (Pulitzer), Aayush Dongre (Newsies & Spot Conlon), LuziAnah Feldmann (Olive & Brooklyn Newsie), Athan Fischer (Race), Maya Haugen (Muriel), Aniya Hollie (Medda Larkin), Andrej Humiston (Jack Kelly), Katie Jones (Nancy), Cerena Karmaliani (Weisel), Ella Kozak (Katherine), Carter Kue (Romeo), Jordan Kueng (Davey), Maddie Lavalier (Hazel), Jacob Marckel (Roosevelt & Darcy), Millie O'Brien (Pigtails), Phoenix Olson (Oscar Delancey), Aida Patrick (Jo Jo), Leah Rimstad (Hannah), Eliza Rowan (Ada & Brooklyn Newsie), Luke Rowan (Sietz & Pat), Charles Rush-Reese (Crutchie), Virginia Rush-Reese (Morris Delancey), Jon Schumacher (Albert), Savannah Switzer (Ethel & Bunson), Logan Warner (Specs).

"I have always loved Newsies. From the beautiful music to the empowering story. I am thrilled to play Jack Kelly here at Stages Theatre Company. It has been a dream role ever since I was a Delancey Brother in my middle school production of the show. This cast is so talented, and STC has done a terrific job ensuring broad representation in the cast. Jack is such a fulfilling role to play because he leads with his heart and always faces the world with optimism and bravery. Everyone should see this show because it shows what is possible when a community fights for something they believe in without giving up!"

-Andrej Humiston (Jack Kelly)

Meet the staff of Disney's Newsies JR. Sandy Boren-Barrett (Director & Artistic Director), JC Lippold (Music Director), Krysti Wiita (Choreographer), Sayer Keeley (Assistant to Choreographer), Seth Donaldson (Student Mentee-Directing), Kallie Jo Hollman (Accessibility Coordinator), Meghan Kent (Costume & Make Up Designer), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer), Laura Wilhelm (Props Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (Assistant Stage Manager) Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager).

"I am thrilled that this story, told a time "ago" remains a favorite for young people. It is filled with incredible music and dance numbers and also at its core, its themes of amplifying the voices of those most vulnerable, and giving agency to youth perspectives shines through. I know our audiences will be experiencing something really unique and magical with this cast and creative team and that makes me so excited to fill the theater."

-Sandy Boren-Barrett (Director, Artistic Director)

Meet the student crew of Disney's Newsies JR. Margarit Flynn (Follow Spot Op), Lana Rowan (Light Board Op), Cosette Switzer (Follow Spot Op), Eponine Switzer (Light Board Op).

Performances run from April 14 - May 14,, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234203®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/#accessibility or call 952-979-1111.

· Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 4/16/2023 4:00PM

· ASL Interpreted (ASL): Sat 4/30/2023 1:00PM

· Audio Described (AD): Sat 4/30/2023 1:00PM

· Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 5/6/2023 10:00AM

Newsies JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234203®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid/

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org