Cast Set for Matthew López's SOMEWHERE at Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Somewhere, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López and directed by Joseph Haj. The show begins previews on Saturday, December 13, opens on Thursday, December 18 and will play through Sunday, February 1 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

“After directing West Side Story at the Guthrie in 2018, I’m thrilled to bring Matthew López’s Somewhere to our stage and explore the connections between these two plays,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “Somewhere is a beautiful tribute to family, dreams and resilience that uses dance to propel the story forward with grace and urgency, reminding us that hope can flourish even in the face of challenges.” Haj continued, “I’m excited to collaborate with Maija García, who created the choreography for our 2018 production of West Side Story and will return as Choreographer for Somewhere. I’m eager for this incorporation of dance in the storytelling to create a thrilling and memorable theatergoing experience for our patrons this winter.”

Somewhere takes us to 1959, when the musical West Side Story captured the hearts of America, including the tight-knit Candelaria family who dreams of making it big in show business: the siblings take acting and dance lessons, mother Inez works as an usher and father Pepe tours as a bandleader. Their aspirations are interrupted by devastating news — their Manhattan apartment building is being demolished to build Lincoln Center, and they have 30 days to vacate. Filled with music and dance, this heartfelt family drama explores the tension between pursuing dreams and managing the realities of life.

The cast of Somewhere will make their Guthrie mainstage debuts with this production, including Maggie Bofill as Inez Candelaria, Kassandra Cruz as Rebecca Candelaria, Preston Perez as Alejandro Candelaria, José Sabillón as Francisco Candelaria and Sam Stoll as Jamie.

The creative team includes Matthew López (Playwright), Joseph Haj (Director), Maija García (Choreographer), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Alejo Vietti (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer), John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Tree O’Halloran (Stage Manager), Z Makila (Assistant Stage Manager), Dennis de Albuquerque Oliveira (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Somewhere premiered at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2011, with subsequent productions at TheaterWorks and Hartford Stage in 2013 and 2014, respectively. This is the first production of Somewhere at the Guthrie. In summer 2018, the Guthrie staged the musical West Side Story on the thrust and Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride on the proscenium.