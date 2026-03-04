Tickets On Sale This Week For WICKED at Hennepin Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hennepin Arts announced that Minnesota's most popular musical will return to Minneapolis Wednesday, July 8 to Sunday, Aug. 9 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin) as the final show in the 2025-2026 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

Tickets for WICKED go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. For reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Wednesday, July 8 to Sunday, Aug. 9 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. There will be a weekday matinee performance on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED recently celebrated its 22nd Anniversary on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on Nov. 22, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film WICKED: FOR GOOD opened on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, and continues to defy gravity at the box office.