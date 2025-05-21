Cast Set for CABARET, Coming to Guthrie Theater in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Cabaret, with book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and directed by Joseph Haj. The show begins previews on Saturday, June 21, officially opens Thursday, June 26 and will play through Sunday, August 24 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, “I think of Cabaret as one of the defining musicals of all time. It broke new ground in musical theater, intertwining musical history with dazzling entertainment in new and dangerous ways.” Haj continued, “Cabaret reflects a society that is determined to dance as fast as it can, to keep the lights twirling as long as possible, to turn the volume up as loud as possible, to keep from seeing the train that is thundering toward them.”

In Cabaret, a charismatic Master of Ceremonies invites patrons inside Berlin’s sultry Kit Kat Klub to partake in a decadent world of musical numbers, kicklines and torrid affairs — a welcome reprieve from the ever-growing Nazi influence just outside its doors. As the political unrest nears a tipping point, the beautiful life the cabaret promises slowly begins to fade, putting love, friendship and loyalties to the test. This Tony Award-winning sensation, featuring masterful hits such as “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Maybe This Time,” is a daring and dazzling musical you won’t want to miss.

Cabaret was the first collaboration of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb. Shepherded by producer/director Harold Prince, Cabaret became a critical and box office success when it opened on Broadway in 1966. It won the 1967 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Original Score as well as the 1967 Grammy Award for Best Score from an Original Show Cast Album. This is the first time Cabaret has been produced at the Guthrie. The musical was originally announced as part of the Guthrie’s 2019–2020 Season, also with Joseph Haj directing, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast of Cabaret includes Sasha Andreev (Guthrie: Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park With George, The Two Gentlemen of Verona) as Ernst Ludwig, Remy Auberjonois (Guthrie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Glass Menagerie, Cyrano de Bergerac) as Herr Schultz, Michelle Barber (Guthrie: Murder on the Orient Express, Other Desert Cities, Roman Holiday) as Fräulein Schneider, Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The History Plays) as Rosie, Joe Bigelow (Guthrie: My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday) as Herman, Vie Boheme (Guthrie: Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Refugia) as Texas, Berto Borroto (Guthrie: debut) as Victor, Brian Bose (Guthrie: debut) as Bobby, Dorian Brooke (Guthrie: debut) as Swing, Jason Forbach (Guthrie: debut) as Clifford Bradshaw, Jon Andrew Hegge (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Guys and Dolls, The Critic/The Real Inspector Hound) as Max, Nathan Huberty (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Hans/Rudy, Jo Lampert (Guthrie: debut) as Emcee/Customs Official, Abby Magalee (Guthrie: debut) as Swing, Joey Miller (Guthrie: Little Shop of Horrors) as Swing, Andrea Mislan (Guthrie: Cyrano de Bergerac, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Frenchie, Mary Kate Moore (Guthrie: debut) as Sally Bowles, Janely Rodriguez (Guthrie: debut) as Lulu, Monet Sabel (Guthrie: debut) as Fräulein Kost/Fritzie, Elly Stahlke (Guthrie: debut) as Helga and Jon Michael Stiff (Guthrie: South Pacific) as Swing.

