Cast Set for A DOLL'S HOUSE at Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen, with a new version by Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tracy Brigden. The show begins previews on Saturday, September 13, opens on Thursday, September 18 and will play through Sunday, October 12 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale exclusively through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.

The cast of A Doll’s House includes Catherine Eaton (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Julius Caesar, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Kristine Linde, Ricardo Chavira (Guthrie: Shane, An Enemy of the People, A Streetcar Named Desire) as Nils Krogstad, George Keller (Guthrie: Dollhouse) as Anne-Marie, David Andrew Macdonald (Guthrie: Richard II, Dial M for Murder) as Torvald Helmer, Andrew May (Guthrie: The Mousetrap, Murder on the Orient Express) as Dr. Rank and Amelia Pedlow (Guthrie: Emma, Frankenstein – Playing With Fire) as Nora Helmer.

The creative team includes Tracy Brigden (Director), Luciana Stecconi (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Rob Wierzel (Lighting Designer), Jane Shaw (Sound Designer/Composer), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Annie Enneking (Intimacy/Fight), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Karl Alphonso (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom (Assistant Stage Manager), Jordan Muschler (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

A Doll’s House follows housewife and mother Nora Helmer, who lives a delicately constructed — and seemingly perfect — life focused on keeping up appearances and meeting expectations. When a long-held secret comes to light on Christmas Eve, the foundation of Nora’s world begins to crumble. The blackmail and lingering resentments that emerge force her to come to terms with the fragile facade of her doll-like existence. Torn between playing the part that’s been built for her or leaving behind everything she’s ever known, Nora is faced with an impossible choice. Ibsen’s seminal drama returns to the Guthrie in this thrilling adaptation by Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee Amy Herzog.

Originally written in Norwegian, A Doll’s House premiered at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark, on December 21, 1879. The play was met with acclaim that spread across continental Europe and beyond. In 2020, Amy Herzog was commissioned to adapt A Doll’s House for a potential West End production directed by Jamie Lloyd and featuring actor Jessica Chastain as Nora. The play opened on Broadway on March 9, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre and was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play. The play also won three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Adaptation.