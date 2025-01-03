Cast Set For MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD at Children’s Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the CTC-commissioned new musical Milo Imagines the World, which will run from February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7pm.

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, Milo Imagines the World features a book by Terry Guest, with music and lyrics by Christian Albright and Christian Magby. The production is directed by Mikael Burke, with music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Breon Arzell. Milo Imagines the World is a joint commission by The Rose Theater (Omaha, Nebraska), Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, Illinois), and Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

“We are so excited to premiere this ebullient new musical at Children's Theatre Company,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “The creative team has crafted a beautiful adaptation of Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson's book. I couldn't be happier that Twin Cities audiences will be amongst the first to experience this powerful new work.”

“I'm over the moon to be bringing this incredible story to you all in Minneapolis with the amazing folks at CTC,” said director Mikael Burke. “Milo's magical journey on an NYC subway train is a wild ride. It's full of great music, delightful surprises, and is just bursting with imagination. But it's also a moving story about love and family that is sure to tug the heartstrings. If you come, you'll laugh, you'll cry, and maybe you'll learn something along the way. I cannot wait to see all the ways Milo's journey inspires you, and how you carry his story with you out of the theatre and beyond.”



On a crowded subway, Milo passes the time imagining the lives of the other passengers. See his illustrations brought to spirited life in this world-premiere musical, featuring dynamic new songs ranging from hip hop and pop to country. Ride along with Milo from stop to stop as he begins to understand that first impressions aren’t always accurate, that his older sister Adrienne isn’t always annoying, and that real life can sometimes be even more incredible than an imaginary one.

“I fell in love with Milo Imagines the World from the second I read it and I can’t wait to bring this incredible (and vital) story of resilience and love to CTC audiences,” said bookwriter Terry Guest.

“To say I’m thrilled to be working with CTC on Milo Imagines the World would be an understatement,” said songwriter Christian Albright. “I can’t express enough how much I’ve enjoyed this creative process, with a team that cares so deeply about the integrity of one boy’s story and imagination. All I can say is, what if there was a show that could make you feel all the greatest emotions possible? What if I told you, there are mysteries and adventures and fantastical things to be expected from Milo Imagines the World!”

“I’m so excited to bring this story to life on stage,” said songwriter Christian Magby. “There are many children who live a life similar to Milo’s, and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to see themselves in him — and to truly appreciate the power of their own imagination.”

Milo Imagines the World runs February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/milo or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The cast of Milo Imagines the World features Toussaint Francois Battiste* as Milo, China A. Brickey* as Mom/Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Adrienne, John Jamison II* as Debbie Downer/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Kevin/Ensemble, and Janely Rodriguez* as Breakdancer/Ensemble.

The understudies include Davon Cochran (Debbie Downer), Cortlan Gosa (Milo), Tyler Susan Jennings (Adrienne/Mom), Joshua Row (Kevin), and Boomer Xiong (Breakdancer).



In addition to Terry Guest, Christian Albright, Christian Magby, Mikael Burke, Sanford Moore, and Breon Arzell, the creative team and production staff for Milo Imagines the World includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Annie Cady (Costume Designer), Wu Chen Khoo (Lighting Designer), Reid Rejsa (Sound Designer), Victor Zupanc (Orchestrations and Copying), Anna M. Schloerb (Assistant Director), Marley Ritchie (Assistant Choreographer), Assistant Lighting Designer (Dante Benjegerdes), Costume Design Associate (Sarah Bahr), Z Makila* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Stage Manager/Assistant Stage Manager), Joelle Coutu* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Stage Management Fellow (Elijah Virgil Hughes).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

