Black Label Movement & Sod House Theater Premiere THE MOTHER

Black Label Movement and Sod House Theater, long-time innovators in Minnesota's dance and theater scenes known for their bold, socially connected performances, have announced the premiere of MOTHER: A Punk Rock Dance Musical. The new work runs September 4-7, 2025, at historic Sokol Hall in St. Paul, MN.

An equal collaboration between Carl Flink of Black Label Movement and Luverne Seifert and Darcey Engen of Sod House Theater, MOTHER features an explosive, original punk score by Annie Enneking. Inspired by Maxim Gorky's iconic novel, this dance musical fuses gutsy live music, virtuosic choreography, and immersive theater to bring to life the struggles of working people during the Bolshevik Revolution - and to confront the forces of oppression and corporate greed that still reverberate today.

"This production was inspired by a study taken in early 2022 by the Institute of Policy Studies that found that of the top 300 US companies, CEO's made $670 for every one dollar earned by the average median worker. Forty nine of those firms had ratios of $1000 to $1," says Luverne Seifert, "We're excited to perform in St. Paul because of the city's unique connection to unions. St. Paul union leaders founded the state's first federation, the Workingmen's Association Number One of the United States, in 1873. Members, including both wage earners and employers, lobbied for laws and public building projects."

Black Label Movement's visceral physicality meets Sod House Theater's signature site-specific, community-rooted storytelling, amplified by Annie Enneking's fierce, high-octane sound. Together, these powerhouse artists will transform Sokol Hall into a punk-fueled rallying cry for resistance and solidarity.