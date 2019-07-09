Baby Shark Live! Goes On Sale July 12 At 10AM

Hennepin Theatre Trust proudly presents BABY SHARK LIVE!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, is heading to Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour, which begins Thursday, Oct. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.), charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

A BABY SHARK LIVE! meet & greet upgrade is available (online only) for $50.

All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

Sharks must always keep moving, so Pinkfong's viral song and dance sensation will come to life in over 30 cities over six weeks this fall. The one-of-a-kind concert experience begins in Spartanburg, SC, and travels to markets including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Jose, with two performances scheduled for Chicago and Boston. The fall tour leg wraps Sunday, Nov. 10, in Philadelphia.

Additional shows will be announced at a future date. BABY SHARK LIVE! is slated to visit more than 100 U.S. and Canadian markets through 2020.

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to families across the country," says the Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "There's something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it's exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well."

Tickets for BABY SHARK LIVE! go on sale on Friday, July 12 with pre-sales beginning on July 9. Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow BABY SHARK LIVE! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.





