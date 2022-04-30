BWW Review: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at Childrens Theatre Company

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the musical is currently playing at the Childrens Theatre Company now through June 18th.

The smash hit production based on The New York Times best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and media franchise. The popular series by author/illustrator, Jeff Kinney, is the recipient of six Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and is published in 66 languages throughout the globe. The books have also been brought to the silver screen five times, including the latest film released on Disney+ in 2021. Director Jenn Thompson (multiple Drama Desk and Lortel nominations, upcoming national tour of Annie) will helm an updated version with some new songs and scenes by playwright Kevin Del Aguila (Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Emmy-winning writer, television's Peg + Cat, musical book writer for the musical version of Madagascar and Dog Man: The Musical) and composer/lyricist team, Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, The Secret of My Success (NBC/Universal)), with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Broadway's Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin and more).

Music supervision and direction is by Amanda Morton (Goodspeed, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical first national tour), scenic design is by Scott Davis (Ride the Cyclone (MCC), Disney on Ice, Othello: The Remix (The Westside Theater), costume design by Kara Harmon (Cullud Wattah (Public Theater); Hometown to the World (Santa Fe Opera)), lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, and more), projection design by Edward T. Morris (Goodspeed, Roundabout), and sound design by Sten Severson (Tony®-nominated HAIR (Broadway, West End, National Tour)). The musical is produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and Kevin McCollum (producer for RENT, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Motown: The Musical, and many more).

Author Jeff Kinney states, "I'm incredibly excited to see Greg Heffley and his Wimpy world spring to life onstage at Children's Theatre Company, which puts on amazing, first-class productions. It's enormously gratifying as an author to have my work in the hands of such a talented team."

The cast bringing the famous characters to life on stage include Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Miserables (National Tour); Kinky Boots (Paramount Theatre)) and Huxley Westemeier (Broadway's first national tour of School of Rock, August Rush the Musical) as Greg Heffley, Kamryn Henderson (A Christmas Story (Music Theatre Kansas City)) as Rowley Jefferson, CTC Company Members Autumn Ness as Mom and Reed Sigmund as Dad, Harry Lawler as Rodrick Heffley, Brielle Freeburg and Sullivan "Sully" Sigmund as Manny, Anja Arora as Patty Farrell, Indra Khariwala as Chirag Gupta, Sam Mandell as Fregley, Andrej Humiston as Joshie, Dean Holt as Mr. Underwood/Bill Walters, and Rue Norman as Mrs. Clayton. The middle-school-mayhem ensemble includes Sam Rosewarne, Matthew Woody, Tic Treitler, KateMarie Andrews, Drew Elo, Ella Freeburg, Mabel Weismann, Jaya Bird, and Mason Yang.

I attended opening night with Huxley Westemeier playing Greg Heffley and additional casting changes for the opening were Mason Yang went on for the role of Chirag Gupta today and Ford Bradshaw went on for Charlie Davis.

I had heard of Diary of A Wimpy Kid but had never read the book or seen the movie. The Children's Theatre Company always puts on high-quality excellent productions. The set was really neat, it was subject paper but could be converted into other scenes with the lighting and projects, it worked out and the costumes were all colorful. There were so many fun musical numbers and catchy songs.



I was so impressed with Huxley Westemeier and all of the cast. I sat there thinking, these are KIDS and they're so talented! They all had great voices, excellent actors, and were really committed to their characters. There were so many comedic moments but also many soft moments that many families can relate to throughout the show. The audience was enjoying the show as they were clapping to the songs and cheering for their favorite characters and scenes. I heard many say during intermission that the musical was following the book and the movie well.

I would recommend seeing Diary of A Wimpy Kid the musical at the Children's Theatre Company. It is a show that anyone can enjoy!

Photos by Glen Stubbe Photography