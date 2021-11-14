BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

This week, A Christmas Carol dazzles its way back to the Guthrie. After co-directing Dickens' Holiday Classic, a film adaptation of A Christmas Carol during the 2020 holiday season, artistic director Joseph Haj is directing the 47th production of this classic at the Guthrie Theater.

As someone who has lived in Minnesota for my entire life, I've never seen A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie. It's a holiday tradition held dearly by so many people I know. It felt incredibly special to see it for the first time after the experiences of the pandemic. Haj chose an adaptation by Lavina Jadwani; her adaptation pays special attention to Scrooge's participation in his journey with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Through her lens, the audience sees Scrooge as a willing participant, rather than someone being forced along on the journey. He's ready to face the truth of the person he's been and who he could become.

Everything about this production was stunning. The scenic design, by Matt Saunders, beautifully captured each location of the story; the various flies, the turntable, and projections seamlessly intertwined. The ensemble sang a variety of Christmas carols, composed by Jane Shaw and directed by Mark Hartman, and was used in a way that made the scene changes seem like magic thanks to the choreography by Regina Peluso. The costumes, designed by Toni-Leslie James, are vibrant; perhaps the most impressive is the chilling costume of the ghost of Christmas future.

The actors were flawless. The cast is led by Broadway veteran Matthew Saldivar who plays Scrooge in a classic way, yet he makes him so much more endearing than I've seen portrayed before. John Catron and Emjoy Gavino bring the heartwarming Cratchits to life; Kurt Kwan, Regina Marie Williams, and Rush Benson bring unique spins to the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. The ensemble is filled with a plethora of Twin Cities actors who bring something beautiful to each of the people they portray.

The message of this show is more important than ever. After countless months of separation from family and friends, it's vital that we find ways to cherish each other again. Just like Scrooge, what are we going to do to make the future better for everyone around us? You'll leave this show reflecting on what your journey has, does, and will look like. What kind of life are you going to lead?

This production runs at the Guthrie Theater until December 27th.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman