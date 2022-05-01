BWW Interview: Warren Bowles of IMAGINE A U.S. WITHOUT RACISM at Mixed Blood Theatre

Seven individuals find themselves in a strange, remedial class with an inexorable teacher intent on provoking their imaginations. Comic and somber, foolish and hopeful, the class clashes their way into something unexpected. Drawn from interviews with real-life people across the United States, this play-with-an-ulterior-motive transforms the impossible into the plausible.

We chat with Warren who plays Harrison about his role and the production.

How does it feel to be performing in front of an audience and to have live theatre back again? It's hard to believe that it has been more than two years. I've been lucky to have had a few digital projects, but that interaction with a live audience is what I've missed. Imagine performing the choreography of partner ballroom dancing without a live partner. That's, in a way, what it is like to perform without the live audience. It's wonderful to have our partner(s) back.

How does your role compare to other roles you've played?

I've been lucky to have played a large variety of roles. I've played characters a lot wilder and broader than Harrison, and some that are simpler. Every character is unique, though.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I have several, and they are all in the early scenes of the play when I am sitting in the audience. I love watching the subtleties and details of the performances of the other actors. There is some really great work being done on the stage, and I get to sit close and watch. This is another aspect of being back in the theater live.

Did you face any challenges with developing your character or this production?

Much of this character's development, the journey he takes over the course of the play, is pretty. The challenge was to not miss that development. Luckily, I had Seema as playwright/director guiding me.

What has it been like to work with the cast and creative team?

Wow! Just wow!

Why is this show important for audiences?

The character Dee points out that this is a conversation that we continue to find ourselves engaged in, although it is seldom our intention to arrive there. We talk often about the social and political division that is tearing our country apart. We now need to talk about how we repair that division. How do we rebuild the cornerstone of a united country - a just, united neighborhood.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this show?

A feeling, an understanding that an individual can make a difference.

Favorite local spots? Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Primate House and Polar Bear Odyssey.

Thank you Warren!

Photo courtesy of Warren Bowles